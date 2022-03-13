Kansas set to begin NCAA Tourney run on Thursday
On Sunday night, Kansas was awarded the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and will play the winner of Tuesday night’s First Four matchup between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday at 8:57 Central in Fort Worth, Texas.
Shortly after the bracket was announced, Bill Self talked about KU’s draw in the NCAA Tournament.
“Listen, I’m happy,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self on Sunday evening. “I never love our draw and I probably don’t this year, either, but I certainly don’t hate it. It’s going to be hard regardless. When I see the draw, rather than looking at opponents, I see, we’re a No. 1 seed and your work your butt off all year long to get that.
“We got to earn it, and then I see Fort Worth and Chicago, if things go well,” he added. “So, those are both seven and a half hour drives and direct flights in alumni rich areas, so I think it was about as good a Sunday afternoon as we could have. But that doesn’t really include who we’re playing yet.”
Kansas backed up its Big 12 regular-season championship by winning the Big 12 Tournament this past weekend in Kansas City, Mo. Self’s squad, in three days, defeated West Virginia, TCU, and, in the championship game on Saturday night, Texas Tech, 74-65.
Self’s squad closed out the regular season with victories over TCU, Texas, West Virginia, TCU, and Texas Tech.
What, if anything at all, did Self learn about his team this past weekend in Kansas City, Mo.?
“I actually thought, even though TCU and Texas Tech shot decent percentages, I thought that’s the best we guarded, consistently, all year,” said Self. “We made some bad mistakes and we screwed up some coverages, but for the most part, I thought we made the other team feel us on those possessions, so they had to play against a team they basically didn’t give a lot of cheap stuff, so that was probably the thing I liked the most.”
Kansas, in defeating Texas Tech in the finals of the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday night, did receive somewhat of a scare when super-senior Mitch Lightfoot went down with an apparent knee injury.
Lightfoot, who is playing the best basketball of his career, didn’t return to action on Saturday. On Sunday, Self provided the very latest on Lightfoot.
“Mitch had a good day today,” said Self. “I mean, he’s day-to-day. Yes, it’s a sprained knee and he’s day-to-day.”
For the first time in what feels like a lifetime, the NCAA Tournament will feel just like that when the games officially kick off with the First Four matchups taking place before the Field of 64 gets started on Thursday.
After the event was canceled two years ago, the tournament was basically played in a bubble last season. This season, the NCAA Tournament is officially back.
“Well, nobody in 20 had a chance, obviously, and last year we were probably as impacted as any other team other than the one team in the field,” said Self. “We had two starters get it last year at tournament time. So, nobody's seen us whole in a while in the tournament so we're excited. I'm so proud of the kids. Even though they're kids, to me, they played like men here of late. And to be a one seed and be the third overall seed, I think every team in America, probably with the exception of maybe Gonzaga, would've sold out for that before the season started.
“And our guys lived up to the expectations people had on them,” he added. “I think we were preseason four or five in the country to start out and they played to that level. So can't ask for much more. We put ourselves in a favorable position, even though seed doesn't mean one thing right now. But it's more about matchups and preparation, and if we take care of our business and do what we're capable of doing, we should have success. If we don't, we won't, it's pretty simple.”
Kansas, without question, had an unbelievable season to date. The Jayhawks enter the tournament having won the most difficult conference, both regular season and postseason, in all of college basketball. Self’s squad finished out the season with an overall record of 28-6 and with two more victories will eclipse the 30-win barrier.
However, from good to great, from great to special. What does it take?
“Well I think obviously everybody in the tournament cares, or you wouldn't be in the tournament, so everybody cares,” said Self. “I think what we need to do is play with the free mind, play relaxed, play poised, but not lose any aggressiveness. And I do think this, regardless of what anybody says, I don't know that there's anybody out there that would say if Gonzaga got knocked out early, they didn't have a great year.
“We've had a great year,” he added. “Anytime you win the league and win the tournament that's a great year, but we also know that the season to this point doesn't count near as much as the season from this point forward. So in order to make it special, we got to kick it in another notch. And then it can become special. We've had some special seasons here and we've also had some good seasons and we had some great years, but the reason they weren't special is because we didn't play as well in the tournament.”