Kansas set to begin NCAA Tourney run on Thursday

On Sunday night, Kansas was awarded the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and will play the winner of Tuesday night’s First Four matchup between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday at 8:57 Central in Fort Worth, Texas.

Shortly after the bracket was announced, Bill Self talked about KU’s draw in the NCAA Tournament.

“Listen, I’m happy,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self on Sunday evening. “I never love our draw and I probably don’t this year, either, but I certainly don’t hate it. It’s going to be hard regardless. When I see the draw, rather than looking at opponents, I see, we’re a No. 1 seed and your work your butt off all year long to get that.

“We got to earn it, and then I see Fort Worth and Chicago, if things go well,” he added. “So, those are both seven and a half hour drives and direct flights in alumni rich areas, so I think it was about as good a Sunday afternoon as we could have. But that doesn’t really include who we’re playing yet.”

Kansas backed up its Big 12 regular-season championship by winning the Big 12 Tournament this past weekend in Kansas City, Mo. Self’s squad, in three days, defeated West Virginia, TCU, and, in the championship game on Saturday night, Texas Tech, 74-65.

Self’s squad closed out the regular season with victories over TCU, Texas, West Virginia, TCU, and Texas Tech.

What, if anything at all, did Self learn about his team this past weekend in Kansas City, Mo.?

“I actually thought, even though TCU and Texas Tech shot decent percentages, I thought that’s the best we guarded, consistently, all year,” said Self. “We made some bad mistakes and we screwed up some coverages, but for the most part, I thought we made the other team feel us on those possessions, so they had to play against a team they basically didn’t give a lot of cheap stuff, so that was probably the thing I liked the most.”

Kansas, in defeating Texas Tech in the finals of the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday night, did receive somewhat of a scare when super-senior Mitch Lightfoot went down with an apparent knee injury.

Lightfoot, who is playing the best basketball of his career, didn’t return to action on Saturday. On Sunday, Self provided the very latest on Lightfoot.

“Mitch had a good day today,” said Self. “I mean, he’s day-to-day. Yes, it’s a sprained knee and he’s day-to-day.”



