“During the recruiting process, we went on Zoom and also he met my mom and my dad. He just wanted to get that relationship with me and parents, so they feel comfortable as well.”

“Coach Wallace is the first one I talked to,” Makaneole said. “When he first reached out, I was surprised to hear from a team in the Big 12. I was just really grateful, and happy that Coach Wallace was able to get to know me more.

Kansas assistants Jonathan Wallace and Luke Meadows have been recruiting him including several conversations with Les Miles.

Once again, the team recruiting aspect is working for the Kansas coaching staff. They have used a multi-coach effort in establishing good position with offensive lineman Kimo Makaneole .

Kansas didn’t waste any time with Makaneole and offered him soon after watching his film.

“Coach Meadows told me he loved how I played nasty,” he said. “He loves how I put people on the ground and said I have quick feet. He said he likes my build, the size I am, and how athletic I am going around the ball and driving blocks.”

Talking to Miles has also helped the Jayhawks in the overall recruiting picture. The Kansas head coach has stayed in constant contact with Makaneole.

“Me and Coach Miles have a really good relationship,” he said. “We get on the phone probably once a week. We talk a lot about our families. I like about Coach Miles, because he really cares about the football players, about their health, about their grades as well.”

Makaneole has picked up several offers from schools including Kansas, Pitt, Arizona State, BYU, Boston College, BYU, Duke, South Florida, Virginia Tech and several others.

He would like to visit several college campuses once the visits resume with the NCAA restrictions.

“When quarantine is over my plan is to always visit the colleges that are recruiting me the most,” he said. “I just want to make sure they have really good academics, a good football program and if I'm comfortable with the college and things like that. I’m looking for a really good relationship with the coaches.”

Kansas is one of the schools that will get a visit from Makaneole.

“I definitely plan to visit Kansas because they are one of my top offers,” he said. “That's one of my goals, to go to Kansas and see the campus in person. I want to see Coach Miles, Coach Wallace, and Coach Meadows and meet them face-to-face.”