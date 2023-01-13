The Jayhawks are set to host two key visitors this weekend as the 2023 class starts to wind down. It is believed there are limited spots available and the staff hopes to close out the final spots with Damarius McGhee and Patrick Joyner.

Both players will take official visits to Lawrence this weekend.

Joyner went in the portal two days ago and started getting interest from multiple college coaches. Over the last two seasons at Utah State, he had 60 tackles and 10.5 tackles for a loss.

Kansas defensive ends Taiwo Onatolu reached out to Joyner shortly after he went in the transfer portal. He is looking forward to his visit.

“I really like coach O,” Joyner said. “He's a straight-forward guy. I love the plan he has for me as a player. I was told that the school is in a great town and the people love their Jayhawks. I'm really excited for this visit, and I can't wait to meet the rest of the staff.”

Joyner was highly recruited coming out of South Dade High School where he was named to the Miami Herald All-Dade first team. He earned offers from Florida, Florida State, Central Florida and several other programs.

He signed with Miami before transferring to Utah State. When he entered the portal he was contacted by Kansas, TCU, Arkansas, Arkansas State and Florida Atlantic.

“I'm looking for a school that'll continue to develop me as a player and prepare me for the next level,” he said. “This is my last year, so this will have to be my best year. I know the University of Kansas will be a great program to showcase my talent.”