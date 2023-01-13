Kansas set to host Damarius McGhee, Patrick Joyner this weekend
The Jayhawks are set to host two key visitors this weekend as the 2023 class starts to wind down. It is believed there are limited spots available and the staff hopes to close out the final spots with Damarius McGhee and Patrick Joyner.
Both players will take official visits to Lawrence this weekend.
Joyner went in the portal two days ago and started getting interest from multiple college coaches. Over the last two seasons at Utah State, he had 60 tackles and 10.5 tackles for a loss.
Kansas defensive ends Taiwo Onatolu reached out to Joyner shortly after he went in the transfer portal. He is looking forward to his visit.
“I really like coach O,” Joyner said. “He's a straight-forward guy. I love the plan he has for me as a player. I was told that the school is in a great town and the people love their Jayhawks. I'm really excited for this visit, and I can't wait to meet the rest of the staff.”
Joyner was highly recruited coming out of South Dade High School where he was named to the Miami Herald All-Dade first team. He earned offers from Florida, Florida State, Central Florida and several other programs.
He signed with Miami before transferring to Utah State. When he entered the portal he was contacted by Kansas, TCU, Arkansas, Arkansas State and Florida Atlantic.
“I'm looking for a school that'll continue to develop me as a player and prepare me for the next level,” he said. “This is my last year, so this will have to be my best year. I know the University of Kansas will be a great program to showcase my talent.”
McGhee played his first two seasons at LSU appearing in 13 games before entering the transfer portal.
Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson has been recruiting McGhee and set him on the official visit.
“I’ve been talking to Coach Peterson the most,” McGhee said. “They told me a lot how they are a hard working program trying to achieve everyone's goals.”
McGhee signed with LSU out of Pensacola Catholic High School in Florida where he was a four-star recruit. Rivals rated him the 32nd best cornerback in the country.
He earned offers from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and several other program out of high school. McGhee was a first team all-state performer and was selected to play in the Under Armour All-American game.
The Kansas coaches watched his tape from games he played at LSU and it is believed they have one spot for a cornerback.
“They like my ability to get the ball and how much space I can close out,” he said.
McGhee has three years eligibility to play as he looks for his next college.
“I want to see how the coaches interact with the players and see how close they are,” McGhee said. “I want to see how they can get me to where I want to go.”