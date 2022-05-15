Kansas set to host Dean Miller, Jarrett Paul on official visits

The recruiting is starting to move into stretch run for the remaining numbers in the 2022 class. The Jayhawks had seven available spots to round out the late period from the openings in the transfer portal.

Over next 7-10 days the class should come into focus with final decisions and two of those prospects are expected on campus Monday.

Jarrett Paul, a versatile defensive back from Rutgers/Eastern Michigan and Dean Miller a defensive end from College of the Canyons will take official visits on Monday.

A week ago, Miller was somewhat under the radar, but his recruiting has picked up. The Kansas staff was one of the first to evaluate him and set an official visit.

“Obviously a big part of recruiting, especially before you get to college football, is done through Twitter,” Miller said. “You post your highlights, a coach stumbles upon it, they look at it. They like it enough, they think you're a guy, then they're going to bring it up with the rest of their coaching staff, evaluate it as a team.

"From my understanding that's basically how it went. One of the recruiting coordinators, my film came across his page, watched it, and liked what he saw.”

From there more coaches watched Miller’s film and the Jayhawks were interested. Cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson went to College of the Canyons to watch Miller practice, and everything picked up quickly after that.

He started talking with defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu building a relationship.

“We’re definitely getting to know each other you could say on a more on a personal level and more once I'm out there on a visit,” he said. “I want to get to know him a little bit more. More about him personally, but what we've mostly talked about a lot is how I would kind of fit in to their scheme.”

Onatolu liked his skillset and what he could do as defensive end in their 4-3 scheme.

"The main thing is he likes my speed, my athleticism, and my length," Miller said. "Right now I'm kind of a pass rush guy with my build currently. I'm a little on the lighter side of the position, but I make up for that with my speed and my length, and just kind of how I can move around on the field."

Miller picked up offers last week from Oregon State and Utah State. There have been talks with Kansas State, San Diego State, and Boise State. He is eligible to leave at the end of semester and enroll at another college in the summer.