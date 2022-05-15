Kansas set to host Dean Miller, Jarrett Paul on official visits
The recruiting is starting to move into stretch run for the remaining numbers in the 2022 class. The Jayhawks had seven available spots to round out the late period from the openings in the transfer portal.
Over next 7-10 days the class should come into focus with final decisions and two of those prospects are expected on campus Monday.
Jarrett Paul, a versatile defensive back from Rutgers/Eastern Michigan and Dean Miller a defensive end from College of the Canyons will take official visits on Monday.
A week ago, Miller was somewhat under the radar, but his recruiting has picked up. The Kansas staff was one of the first to evaluate him and set an official visit.
“Obviously a big part of recruiting, especially before you get to college football, is done through Twitter,” Miller said. “You post your highlights, a coach stumbles upon it, they look at it. They like it enough, they think you're a guy, then they're going to bring it up with the rest of their coaching staff, evaluate it as a team.
"From my understanding that's basically how it went. One of the recruiting coordinators, my film came across his page, watched it, and liked what he saw.”
From there more coaches watched Miller’s film and the Jayhawks were interested. Cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson went to College of the Canyons to watch Miller practice, and everything picked up quickly after that.
He started talking with defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu building a relationship.
“We’re definitely getting to know each other you could say on a more on a personal level and more once I'm out there on a visit,” he said. “I want to get to know him a little bit more. More about him personally, but what we've mostly talked about a lot is how I would kind of fit in to their scheme.”
Onatolu liked his skillset and what he could do as defensive end in their 4-3 scheme.
"The main thing is he likes my speed, my athleticism, and my length," Miller said. "Right now I'm kind of a pass rush guy with my build currently. I'm a little on the lighter side of the position, but I make up for that with my speed and my length, and just kind of how I can move around on the field."
Miller picked up offers last week from Oregon State and Utah State. There have been talks with Kansas State, San Diego State, and Boise State. He is eligible to leave at the end of semester and enroll at another college in the summer.
Kansas coaches were first offer for Jarrett Paul in high school
The coaches are still looking for defensive backs in the last few weeks before summer conditioning starts in early June. They have gone back to a familiar name as one of their top targets.
When Jarrett Paul was as a high school recruit in New Jersey his first offer was from Buffalo. Now, the staff that offered him is at Kansas.
Once Paul entered the transfer portal the Jayhawks made contact right away with him.
“Their staff was my first offer out of high school," Paul said. "Buffalo was my first offer back when I was in high school. Coach Rob Ianello and I have a good relationship, so that's how it all worked out with Kansas.”
Paul had offers from Buffalo, Virginia and Rutgers in high school. After signing with Rutgers he played in 23 games at safety for the Scarlet Knights. His best performances were against Michigan, Boston College, and Minnesota.
He transferred to Eastern Michigan showing off his versatility and started 13 games as a cornerback. That is one factor that attracted Kansas and several other college teams is the fact he can play different positions in the secondary.
"They like my versatility, and I would say that I'm very versatile," he said. "I can play corner. I can play safety. I can even play a little bit of nickel. I'm a smart player, and I make a lot of plays in the screen game. I make a lot of games in the passing game and the running game."
Paul, who is a senior, would give the Jayhawks an experienced player who has performed in several games at the Power Five level.
“The coaches have been telling me how it's an up-and-coming program and how they're changing things around,” Paul said. “And they're a very young program, so they need a lot of older guys to come in and help.”
