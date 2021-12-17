Kansas set to welcome Stephen F. Austin to AFH on Saturday

Coming off a big win against Missouri last Saturday, Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media on Friday to preview Saturday’s game against Stephen F. Austin.

Since losing to Dayton, 74-73, back on November 26, No. 7 Kansas (8-1; 0-0) has rattled off four straight victories. Most recently, the Jayhawks defeated Missouri, 102-65, last Saturday in Lawrence and, in doing so, won their eighth game by double-digits.

Coming off an impressive victory over Missouri in the first Border War since 2012, what type of atmosphere does Bill Self expect against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday?

“Well, I don’t think the crowd will be as turned up, obviously,” said Self when asked about the game on Saturday. “Hopefully, the numbers are still great. The students won’t be here, so it will be a challenge, I think, in some ways, for our marketing team to go ahead and fill the place. I certainly hope that that’s the case.

“It’ll be a good game,” he added. “It’ll be a hard game and it’ll be a fast game.”

A week ago tomorrow, there wasn’t a seat to be found inside of Allen Fieldhouse. In renewing its rivalry with Missouri, Self’s Jayhawks simply dominated the Tigers to the tune of 102-65.

Five players, Ochai Agbaji (21), Christian Braun (13), Dajuan Harris (13), David McCormack (11), and Remy Martin (10) scored in double-digits for Kansas.

In a game that was over by halftime, the emotions before, during, and after the game were at an all-time high. While that likely won’t be the case against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, Kansas simply can’t afford to overlook the Lumberjacks.

Recently, Stephen F. Austin, coached by former Kansas staff member Kyle Keller, has had some impressive victories under its belt the past few seasons.

“You stop and think about it, what non-power fives, or power sixes, have had better road wins, over the last three years, than Stephen F. Austin? At LSU, at Duke, and at Baylor,” said Self. “Kyle (Keller) has got a good team, again. They lost their last game, got an injury, and probably didn’t respond as well to that, the last game, but they are capable of coming in here and giving us problems.”



