Kansas set to welcome Stephen F. Austin to AFH on Saturday
Coming off a big win against Missouri last Saturday, Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media on Friday to preview Saturday’s game against Stephen F. Austin.
Since losing to Dayton, 74-73, back on November 26, No. 7 Kansas (8-1; 0-0) has rattled off four straight victories. Most recently, the Jayhawks defeated Missouri, 102-65, last Saturday in Lawrence and, in doing so, won their eighth game by double-digits.
Coming off an impressive victory over Missouri in the first Border War since 2012, what type of atmosphere does Bill Self expect against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday?
“Well, I don’t think the crowd will be as turned up, obviously,” said Self when asked about the game on Saturday. “Hopefully, the numbers are still great. The students won’t be here, so it will be a challenge, I think, in some ways, for our marketing team to go ahead and fill the place. I certainly hope that that’s the case.
“It’ll be a good game,” he added. “It’ll be a hard game and it’ll be a fast game.”
A week ago tomorrow, there wasn’t a seat to be found inside of Allen Fieldhouse. In renewing its rivalry with Missouri, Self’s Jayhawks simply dominated the Tigers to the tune of 102-65.
Five players, Ochai Agbaji (21), Christian Braun (13), Dajuan Harris (13), David McCormack (11), and Remy Martin (10) scored in double-digits for Kansas.
In a game that was over by halftime, the emotions before, during, and after the game were at an all-time high. While that likely won’t be the case against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, Kansas simply can’t afford to overlook the Lumberjacks.
Recently, Stephen F. Austin, coached by former Kansas staff member Kyle Keller, has had some impressive victories under its belt the past few seasons.
“You stop and think about it, what non-power fives, or power sixes, have had better road wins, over the last three years, than Stephen F. Austin? At LSU, at Duke, and at Baylor,” said Self. “Kyle (Keller) has got a good team, again. They lost their last game, got an injury, and probably didn’t respond as well to that, the last game, but they are capable of coming in here and giving us problems.”
KU has won 22 straight games against non-league foes in Allen Fieldhouse and is 136-5 versus non-Big 12 foes in the building under Bill Self.
Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (86.4 ppg), which is fifth nationally, field goal percentage (52.2%, third nationally), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6, 12th nationally), and three-point field goal percentage (37.6, 39th).
Senior Ochai Agbaji leads the nation in scoring at 22.4 points per game. He also leads the Big 12 in three-point field goals made per game (3.0), and three-point field goal percentage (49.1). Agbaji has scored 20 or more points in seven of nine games this season.
Kansas is the only Big 12 school that has two players ranked in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring with Agbaji first at 22.4 ppg and junior Christian Braun fifth at 16.3 ppg. Braun has scored 64 points in his last three games.
Stephen F. Austin enters the game with an overall record of 8-3, including 1-0 away from home. The Lumberjacks are led by Gavin Kensmil (16.2), David Kachelries (11.5), Sadaidriene Hall (9.8), and Latrell Jossell (8.4).
Gavin Kensmil, the 6-foot-7, 260-pound forward is coming off a 24 point and 10 rebound performance against Louisiana Monroe in his last outing.
“The pace of the game will be dictated by how many times they turn us over,” said Self. “I didn’t realize this, but they’ve led the country in steals the last two years. I mean, the country, in steals the last two years. They don’t really press, they pressure, so they may do some trapping and stuff in the halfcourt, but it's not like it's all-out and extended.
“They play with probably the truest form of a post-man that we’ll play against all year long,” he added. “He’s about 6-foot-7, he’s wide, he knows how to seal, and you guys will see tomorrow what I mean by scoring before the catch. Walking up the lane, sealing, the best we’ll go against all year long.
“His standing height is only 6-foot-7, but he’s a load,” he continued. “He’s averaging 16 (points per game), so they’re going to play through him. They’ve got a couple of guys, including Latrell (Jossell), that can stretch it and score from the perimeter.”
Self, who said that Dajuan Harris is head and shoulders KU’s best defender, with K.J. Adams right behind, knows exactly what Jossell, the 5-foot-11 guard from Chicago, Ill., is capable of on the court. Coming out of Keller Central High School, Jossell originally signed with Kansas and spent last year with Self and the Jayhawks.
However, Jossell ultimately made the decision to transfer and has found a home at Stephen F. Austin. In his last outing, Jossell scored 28 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, including 7-of-10 from behind the arc.
“He’s playing well,” said Self. “I know that Kyle (Keller) is happy with him. I’m happy for him. You know, everybody liked Latrell and nobody wanted him to leave, but it was in his best interest to leave to play. He’s got four years left and he’s healthy, finally. You know, he was never healthy here with his foot.
“I’m really excited for him,” he added. “I don’t know if you guys knew this, but he struggled all last year, health-wise, and then when the season was over, he had surgery to correct it. He was going to be healthy, eventually, but needed surgery to do it. He’s playing well and I’m really happy for him.”
Kansas plays at former conference foe Colorado on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and start at 8 p.m. (Central). The Buffaloes are coached by former Kansas forward Tad Boyle.
The KU-CU series dates back to 1931 and the two schools were members of the Big Eight and Big 12 conferences until CU moved to the Pac-12 following the 2010-11 season. Kansas leads the overall series with Colorado, 124-40, and the Jayhawks have won 20 of the last 21 meetings, including a 72-58 win in the last meeting, Dec. 7, 2019, in Lawrence. The Colorado win in the span was the last matchup in Boulder, a 75-72 CU win on Dec. 7, 2013.