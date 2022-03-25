Kansas slips past Providence, 66-61 to advance to the Elite Eight
CHICAGO -- For the 25th time in program history, Kansas (31-6), the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, is headed back to the Elite Eight. In defeating Providence, 66-61, inside the United Center on Friday night, Bill Self’s squad received a game-high 23 points and seven rebounds from Remy Martin, while Jalen Wilson added 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Kansas now has 2,354 wins all-time in program history, surpassing Kentucky for the most in NCAA history.
“We're ecstatic that we're here,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self on Friday night. “We played really well defensively and rebounding the ball the first half and didn't have as much to show for it, considering Providence couldn't make a shot. Of course, we couldn't really. And the second half, percentages kind of prevailed.
“And the lid came off for them and really never came off for us, but we hung in there and grinded,” he added. “And had some guys make some big individual plays when really, we didn't have much offense going. Couldn't be happier that we get a chance to play on Sunday.”
There was a time when it looked like Kansas might not advance to the Elite Eight on Friday night. Leading 26-17 at the half, the Jayhawks faced their first deficit of the game, 48-47 following a layup by Noah Horchler with 5:49 left in the game.
However, on the following trip down the court, Kansas regained the lead for good following a layup by Jalen Wilson, followed by a free throw after being fouled, with 5:21 left in the game. Leading by two points, Christian Braun, after Providence missed a three on its next trip down the court, increased KU’s lead to four points after his driving layup fell through the bottom of the net.
“Considering that we come from the toughest conference in the country, we've seen games like this almost every single night,” said Jalen Wilson. “And I think we're just so well prepared for anything, especially them going up one late like that. We just have to remain calm and continue to play our game just know we can't get too high or low.”
On a number of occasions late in the second half, Providence cut KU’s deficit to four points, but would get no closer. With 2:35 left in the game, A.J. Reeves drilled a three for Providence, but on the next trip down the court, Martin converted two free-throws for Kansas, which put the Jayhawks up by six points, 59-53.
With 48 seconds left in the game, Nate Watson drove to the basket for a dunk, which, once again, pulled Providence to within four points, 59-55, but Martin was fouled and hit 1-of-2 free-throws.
With a handful of seconds left in the game, Al Durham drove to the basket for a layup, but with three seconds left, Martin hit 1-of-2 free-throws, which sealed the deal for Kansas.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Kansas emerged victorious, 66-61.
Kansas, trailing by one point, flipped a switch and never looked back. There was no panic at all from Self’s squad. They did what a No. 1 seed is expected to do in that situation.
“I saw how excited they were getting,” said Wilson. “They started to talk a little bit. I'm so confident in me and my team that I know that that fuels us just as much. And plus, we never get rattled. Like I said, we've seen every single type of game and situation. I'm just confident whatever comes our way.”
On a night when Kansas advanced to the Elite Eight, just two players, Martin (23) and Wilson (16) scored in double-figures. David McCormack (8), Christian Braun (6), Dajuan Harris (6), Ochai Agbaji (5), and Mitch Lightfoot (2) rounded out the scoring for Kansas.
As a team, Kansas shot just 39.3 percent (22-of-56) from the field, 14.3 percent (2-of-14) from behind the arc, and 71.4 percent (20-of-28) from the free-throw line.
Defensively, Kansas limited Providence to 33.8 percent (23-of-68) shooting from the field and 17.4 percent (4-of-23) shooting from behind the arc. On the night, two players, Al Durham (21) and Noah Horchler (10) scored in double figures for the Friars.
It was another off night for Ochai Agbaji, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard from Kansas City, Mo. In 37 minutes of action, Agbaji scored just five points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field, including 0-of-4 from behind the arc and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.
Self, after the game, was asked about the performance of his All-American guard.
“I think the way that we play isn't isolation,” said Self. “It's getting shots off of offense, getting shots off the catch. I'll be honest with you, Ed and his staff, they did a good job. They took away backdoors. They took away lobs. They guarded him with 6'6" with length, so you can play a half step off and still be close enough to contest. We can look at it as a shooting slump.
“And I guess it is,” he added. “But when you only take eight shots I don't know if I ever consider that a slump. I know one thing -- the lid will come off eventually. And when it does it will be good for KU people. But right now, I think he's doing enough stuff to help us win and we've had other guys step up. So, we don't put too much emphasis on that at all.”
On a night when Agbaji did struggle to get going on the offensive end of the court, Martin and Wilson carried the load for Kansas.
Martin, in 27 minutes of action, was 7-of-13 from the field, 1-of-4 from behind the arc, and was 8-of-13 from the free-throw line. He also pulled down seven rebounds, dished out three assists, and was credited with one steal.
Wilson, in 38 minutes, was 5-of-16 from the field, 1-of-3 from behind the arc, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Agbaji, despite his struggles on the offensive end of the court, blocked four shots and was credited with two steals.
Wilson was a monster on the glass and his layup and free-throw late in the second half allowed Kansas to regain the lead for good.
“Toughest team will always win,” said Wilson. “I try to be the toughest guy on the court I can be. And also, the toughest team on the court. We play with that mindset, and a chip on our shoulder and we can get through any situation like tonight.”