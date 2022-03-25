Kansas slips past Providence, 66-61 to advance to the Elite Eight

CHICAGO -- For the 25th time in program history, Kansas (31-6), the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, is headed back to the Elite Eight. In defeating Providence, 66-61, inside the United Center on Friday night, Bill Self’s squad received a game-high 23 points and seven rebounds from Remy Martin, while Jalen Wilson added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Kansas now has 2,354 wins all-time in program history, surpassing Kentucky for the most in NCAA history.

“We're ecstatic that we're here,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self on Friday night. “We played really well defensively and rebounding the ball the first half and didn't have as much to show for it, considering Providence couldn't make a shot. Of course, we couldn't really. And the second half, percentages kind of prevailed.

“And the lid came off for them and really never came off for us, but we hung in there and grinded,” he added. “And had some guys make some big individual plays when really, we didn't have much offense going. Couldn't be happier that we get a chance to play on Sunday.”

There was a time when it looked like Kansas might not advance to the Elite Eight on Friday night. Leading 26-17 at the half, the Jayhawks faced their first deficit of the game, 48-47 following a layup by Noah Horchler with 5:49 left in the game.

However, on the following trip down the court, Kansas regained the lead for good following a layup by Jalen Wilson, followed by a free throw after being fouled, with 5:21 left in the game. Leading by two points, Christian Braun, after Providence missed a three on its next trip down the court, increased KU’s lead to four points after his driving layup fell through the bottom of the net.

“Considering that we come from the toughest conference in the country, we've seen games like this almost every single night,” said Jalen Wilson. “And I think we're just so well prepared for anything, especially them going up one late like that. We just have to remain calm and continue to play our game just know we can't get too high or low.”

On a number of occasions late in the second half, Providence cut KU’s deficit to four points, but would get no closer. With 2:35 left in the game, A.J. Reeves drilled a three for Providence, but on the next trip down the court, Martin converted two free-throws for Kansas, which put the Jayhawks up by six points, 59-53.



