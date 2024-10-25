Advertisement

PFF Matchups: KU vs KSU preview by the numbers

PFF Matchups: KU vs KSU preview by the numbers

Here is a look at the matchups comparing PFF grades for Kansas and Kansas State. 

Premium content
 • Jon Kirby
Bill Self not happy, but not discouraged by performance against Arkansas

Bill Self not happy, but not discouraged by performance against Arkansas

Bill Self spoke to the media about what he saw in Kansas' loss to Arkansas.

 • Sam Winton
WATCH: KJ Adams, Jr., and Dajuan Harris, Jr., talk after Arkansas loss

WATCH: KJ Adams, Jr., and Dajuan Harris, Jr., talk after Arkansas loss

Dajuan Harris, Jr., and KJ Adams, Jr., spoke to the media following KU's exhibition loss at Arkansas on Friday night.

 • Sam Winton
WATCH: Bill Self met with the media after KU fell to Arkansas

WATCH: Bill Self met with the media after KU fell to Arkansas

Minutes after Kansas fell to Arkansas, 89-65, on Friday night, Bill Self met with the media.

 • Sam Winton
Quick recap: Kansas looks sloppy in exhibition loss to Arkansas

Quick recap: Kansas looks sloppy in exhibition loss to Arkansas

Kansas fell to Arkansas in exhibition play, 85-67.

 • Sam Winton

Published Oct 25, 2024
Kansas State Preview: Staff predictions, depth chart, game notes
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
