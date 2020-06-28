JayhawkSlant - Kansas still in the picture for D'Marion Alexander

Kansas outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe has been recruiting Alexander for a long time. Head coach Les Miles has also been very involved.

“We haven't lost connection at all,” Alexander said about the Kansas coaches. “Ever since my commitment all the coaches have been in contact with me, sending letters, talking on the phone, on face time and everything like that. So, we haven't lost any connection at all.”

Before he gave his verbal commitment to the Golden Gophers, Kansas was one of the schools near the top of his list. Now that he has opened his recruiting the Jayhawks are back in the picture.

Last week D’Marion Alexander was one of the hottest topics again on the Kansas message boards. The linebacker from China Spring (Tex.) announced he was backing off his commitment to Minnesota.

Uzo-Diribe is among the all-time sack leaders at Colorado and played a similar position. Alexander likes the fact the lead recruiter is familiar with the outside linebacker spot.

“I think we have a real family-type bond,” he said. “We talk a lot and its really it's a blessing. I like that he played my position, so we can relate a lot on a lot of things. He's taught me so much throughout this whole process.

“With Coach Miles, I've been following him since he was at LSU. So, I know a little bit about him. Its good to know the coaches recruiting you.”

Having time to reflect on the process Alexander wants to make sure he makes the right decision the second time around. His plan was to be patient and he wants to go back in that direction.

“I'm just waiting it out, because I really didn't plan on committing that early,” he said. “I didn't plan on some things about the season. And then the Coronavirus came around, so I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm just going to go on and get it out the way,’ which was probably the worst decision.

“I'm just going to wait it out, see what everyone's talking about and just lay back, and let the coaches do the work.”

Alexander said from the beginning he wants a future home where he has a good relationship with the coaches and a family-type environment. Those values haven’t changed.

“I’m looking for that family bond, great coaches, on and off the field, and a good recruiting class,” Alexander said. “That family bond, that's just the most important to me, because I'm going to be building relationships, where I'm going to be living with these guys for three to four years.”

With the recruiting back to full speed Alexander said three schools stand out right now that he never lost communication with.

“The three are TCU, Kansas, and Arizona State,” he said.