Kansas still searching for consistent energy despite win over Colorado

Kansas’ 71-59 win over Colorado was characteristic of what much of the season has looked like to this point. At times, the Jayhawks looked like they were dominating the game with an intense defensive performance. At others, the team looked void of energy and allowed a winless in Big 12 play Buffaloes to hang around in the second half.

Colorado came out of the gates in the second half with an 8-2 spurt and cut the deficit to six in less than three minutes. Kansas looked lackadaisical on both ends and allowed the Buffaloes to instantly get back in the game. The start of second halves has given the Jayhawks trouble this season, most notably blowing a 19-point half at Baylor.

“We have to figure out those first five minutes,” Zeke Mayo said. “How to put our foot on the gas a little bit and just kind of takes teams out of their rhythm.”

Following the loss to Kansas State, Bill Self discussed the Jayhawks' need to find a way to bring consistent energy into every game. Self said the beginning of the second half mirrored the game at Kansas State, and he has felt he’s had to coach energy more than he should have.

“When you have to coach energy, you’re not really worried too much about execution,” Self said. “That’s something that isn’t a great formula over time. Now, does every team go through it over in a course of a season? Absolutely. But it’s been going on consistently too long with us I feel.”

Energy-inducing plays contributed to Kansas' comfortable lead in the first half. The Jayhawks had four dunks in the game, all in the first half, energizing both the crowd and the team on the floor. Kansas made multiple strong runs and had momentum going into halftime.

In the second half, it seemed like the Jayhawks were just hanging on to get to the finish line. They didn’t assert themselves and put the nail in the coffin until there were three minutes left in the game.

“I feel like as a team, we were a little up and down, kind of like our season,” Hunter Dickinson said. “I think we had a stretch late in that first half where we played really well, and we weren’t able to capitalize [on] that coming out. And then it kinda took us a little bit to get going in the second half, and I think we’ve just got to do a better job of being more consistent.”

The Jayhawks have an opportunity to grow as a team on their upcoming road trip, as the team will stay in Utah while playing consecutive games at Utah and BYU. Self said they’ve talked about things they can do as a team to try to build consistency.

“I think it could be a good thing for our team,” Self said. “We just talked in the locker room as a staff – What can we do there besides eat, watch the All-Star Game, and all that stuff together to try to create some positive bonding type thing.”