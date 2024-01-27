In the Jayhawks’ second straight loss on the road, they fell victim to their opponent shooting the ball extremely well. During the loss to Iowa State, the Cyclones shot 14-of-30 from three-point range to help them win 79-75.

The nearly 50% performance from deep by Iowa State was tough for Kansas to swallow, as Hunter Dickinson was not happy to see his opponent shoot as well as they did.

“When you have a team that usually makes four threes a game make 14 it definitely makes it more challenging,” Dickinson said. “They’re obviously at home so they’re going to shoot a little bit better than normal, but when they go 14-of-30 from three it’s hard to stage a comeback.”

Of the 14 threes made for the Cyclones, four of them came from Dickinson’s matchup, Tre King. While Dickinson was guarding King, coming into the game, he had made just three from behind the arc all season. Head coach Bill Self said that the plan was to allow King to shoot.

“Part of it was scouting report,” Self said. “We decided to put Hunter on King and dare him to shoot and he made four.”

While the decision to sag off of King ended up backfiring in a big way for the Jayhawks, the Cyclones made 10 more threes that Self was not too worried about.

“We switched a lot, we should’ve been able to get to shooters better, but give them credit,” Self said. “A lot of it was, could we have done better? Yes. A lot of it was they made shots they hadn’t been making statistically this year. We played the percentages thinking coming up here that’d be the smart play and we could eliminate some ball screen stuff by switching. They made us pay for it”

The Jayhawks were playing tight defense with under a minute left and trailing by two, but Iowa State got one last three from Keshon Gilbert to put the game away just as the shot clock was getting ready to expire. Self said that the main reason for the loss was because the Jayhawks did not do well in late-clock situations.

“I don’t know how many shots they made in the last five seconds of the shot clock, but they made us pay there late.”

The three-point shooting barrage that took place was similar to when West Virginia went 12-of-21 just a week before Iowa State went 14-of-30. Sandwiched in between those two games is the win over Cincinnati that saw the Bearcats go a dreadful 3-of-18.

Whether the Jayhawks need to do more to eliminate the three-point line, or they have just had some bad luck, it impacts them in other aspects of their defense.

“I thought today, we’re switching five, and a guard gets frustrated because their guards are lighting us up, so he fights through to try to stay and it’s a switch and it leaves the roll open,” Self said. “There's too many things like that. I don’t think the trust is there for us defensively the same way it is for Iowa State.”

Overall, Dickinson does not want to lose in any fashion, and if the problem is guarding the three-point line, he wants it to be addressed.

“I think we just got to do a better job guarding the three-point line,” Dickinson said. “I think you saw that in the West Virginia game as well as those two losses. I think you can chalk that to us not guarding the three-point line.”



