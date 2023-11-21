Kansas suffered their first loss of the season as Marquette got off to a quick start and managed to keep their lead at an arm's length. The Jayhawks turned the ball over 18 times in the Maui Invitational semi final.

Marquette drew first blood with some early threes from Kam Jones to go up 8-2. Kevin McCullar then got Kansas settled down by making a three, a midrange jumper and then grabbing an offensive rebound that led to Dajuan Harris' first points of the game. The tempo was through the roof to begin the game, as the score was 12-9 at the first media timeout.

Hunter Dickinson made a three to tie things up at 14, and then a baseline jumper to tie it at 16. After Marquette cashed in on an old fashioned three-point play, Dickinson missed two free throws, leading the Golden Eagles to score two more to make it 21-16 at the under-12 timeout.

The Jayhawks moved to 0-for-4 from the charity stripe when Nicolas Timberlake missed two after being fouled on a dunk attempt. Marquette scored four more, forcing Bill Self to burn his first timeout down 25-16 with 10:11 left in the first half.

Marquette scored one more basket to cap off their 11-0 run, but once again it was McCullar limiting the damage for the Jayhawks as he scored the next four points of the game to bring them within seven.

After Marquette got it back up to 11, it was Jamari McDowell who provided a big spark for a 6-0 run, making a three, and then assisting McCullar on one.

Straight after the shot from McCullar, Marquette head coach Shaka Smart and Self were each assessed a technical foul as both benches cleared. Nobody was ejected because it happened when both teams were heading to their respective benches for the under four timeout.

Marquette would score the final five points of the half, and Kansas ended the half with 12 turnovers as they went into the half down 38-28.

The second half started similarly to the first, with Marquette racing out of the gates. They upped their lead to 17 when Stevie Mitchell scored on a layup.

Kansas had to grind to try and chip away at the lead. Marquette was all over the place on the defensive end. Kevin McCullar willed the Jayhawks back within nine, but Ben Gold made two huge threes for Marquette to help move the margin back to 17.

If there was a silver lining for Kansas as they tried to get back into the game, it was Timberlake making two free throws and a three. The Towson had struggled mightily in the last two games, and needed to see some shots go through.

Shortly after however, he missed a layup that would have brought the Jayhawks within 11. Instead, Marquette went down and scored an easy two to make it a 15 point lead with 4:32 to go.

Self took McCullar, Harris and Dickinson out with a 13 point deficit and 2:33 to go, and the Jayhawks saw their first loss of the 2023-2024 season, 73-59.

They play Tennessee tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. central.