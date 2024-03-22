Kansas survived a big time upset scare from the Samford Bulldogs with a 93-89 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. KJ Adams led the Jayhawks with 20 points while Dickinson contributed a massive 19 points and 20 rebounds.

The Jayhawks got out to an unprecedented 3-for-3 start from three-point range as they went up 15-7 in the early going. Johnny Furphy made two of them and Timberlake was money from the corner to cap off the hot start.

The rest of the offense followed suit as the Bulldogs tried to pressure as much as they could, but the Jayhawks did not let that phase them, scoring 24 points in the first eight minutes.

The Jayhawks continued to have a high-volume offensive performance, but with the high volume of points came a lot of turnovers. The Jayhawks had their lead up 16, but the Bulldogs behind 12 turnovers brought it back within 10.

The next possession, Dajuan Harris threw a perfect lob to KJ Adams to dunk home and quiet down the fans that were rooting for Samford. The Jayhawks used that momentum and kept their double digit lead at the half as it was 48-38 as both teams went into the locker room.

Hunter Dickinson had a quiet 13 point, 10 rebound double-double in the first half to lead the Jayhawks. His matchup at center Achor Achor also had 13 points for the Bulldogs.

The second half began with Timberlake burying a three to get things started for the Jayhawks. Shortly after, Harris made a three of his own. A couple of Adams baskets inside and an and-one from Johnny Furphy had them up by 22.

Samford's famous "Bucky Ball" was on full display despite the score as they kept chipping away at the lead bringing it down to 13 with as many minutes remaining in the game.

Riley Allenspach was the story of the game for the Bulldogs. He brought Samford back within 10 as he scored 11 second half points with three three-pointers. Rylan Jones, who had the most threes on the team coming into the game did not score in the first half, but his two threes also helped the Bulldogs bring it to 75-65 with 9:15 to go.

After the Self timeout, A.J. Staton-McCray picked Harris' pocket and got a layup as a result to cut the Kansas lead to eight. After Furphy missed a corner three, Adams dunked home the miss to put Kansas back up by 10 at the under eight timeout.

The Bulldogs got the game back within two with their consistent pressure as the Jayhawks started to feel the pressure.

Nicolas Timberlake made the biggest shot of the night for the Jayhawks after getting their lead up to four. They broke the press and Timberlake was open in the corner to make it a seven point lead.

The two teams traded free throws as the game was starting to wind down, but a Samford three made it 88-84 with 1:18 to go.

Achor Achor's dunk with 38 seconds left brought the Bulldogs back within two. After Samford set up their press, Dickinson found Adams wide open for a dunk that doubled the Kansas lead at 90-86.

Campbell made a three for Samford to trim the lead to just one. Timberlake broke loose and way fouled on the dunk attempt, and he made both to go up by three.

Samford had a look at the three, but it rimmed off. Elmarko Jackson threw the rebound off of a Bulldog with 3.9 to go. Furphy was fouled afterwards, and he made one free throw to put the win away for Kansas, 93-89.