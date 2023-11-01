Kansas was in Allen Fieldhouse for the first time during their 2023-2024 campaign as they routed Fort Hays State 73-55 in an exhibition game. Kevin McCullar led the way for Kansas with 21 points.

The Jayhawks got to work inside early as Hunter Dickinson used his size to score the first six points of the game. He scored nine points in just 4:09 minutes of action to propel Kansas to an 11-4 lead.

It was clear that the Jayhawks had a size advantage over the Tigers, as they scored their first 16 points with forwards and centers. McCullar scored first for the guards, making a three from the corner to make it 19-8 at the under-12 timeout.

McCullar continued to fill it up after the timeout, increasing his total up to 13 as the Jayhawks widened their lead at 34-15 with 5:14 to go in the half, forcing Fort Hays State to call a timeout.

Zach Clemence got some playing time for what will be the last time for a long time as the plan is to redshirt him. He scored two points in the first half.

Struggling to make his presence known was Nicolas Timberlake, who made the start but did not score a first half point. He only played 10 minutes and shot the ball twice.

The Jayhawks still cruised to a 43-23 halftime lead to as McCullar, Dickinson and Adams were all in double figures at the break.

The second half started out with Johnny Furphy on the floor for Kansas. He had missed the first exhibition game against Illinois with shin splints.

McCullar made two threes to start the second half, making him 4-of-7 from deep. His four makes from deep were the only ones that had gone in for Kansas up to that point.

Parker Braun broke through as he banked in a shot from the top of the key to put the Jayhawks up 58-32.

The Tigers scored the next eight points of the game after the Braun triple, but Dajuan Harris made a runner to end the drought, starting a 10-0 run for Kansas.

The Jayhawks slowly rolled through toward the finish line after that, allowing the Tigers to get it within 18 at 68-50. The margin remained 18 as the Jayhawks finished it off at 73-55.