JayhawkSlant - Kansas Team Health has helped athletes through the pandemic

Kansas Team Health has helped athletes through the pandemic
A little over a year ago Jeff Long announced KU Athletics was partnering with Kansas Team Health to oversee the health of all athletes.
There was no way Long could predict a pandemic was arriving in the future, but the move has worked out well for Kansas athletics.
On the football side, the players have had all of their questions answered by the medical team representing Kansas Team Health. That has given them reassurance to move ahead playing football.
And possibly one of the biggest changes came from the way the athletes and staff get tested for Covid-19.
“I can tell you that we're thrilled with how our Kansas health professionals have changed testing,” Miles said. “We no longer test with the stick that goes down your nose. Now, it's fluid that you spit. We're making progress there. People don't look negatively towards that testing routine.”
Last week news came out a saliva test was approved by the FDA through the NBA and Yale. It is being touted as a less expensive and less evasive way to conduct testing.
But the Kansas athletes were already using a type of saliva test arranged by Kansas Team Health. They started using it three weeks ago and it has been a big hit with the players.
Kansas offensive lineman Chris Hughes said players don’t dread getting tested these days.
“I don't know if you experienced it, but that nose test is a different experience,” Hughes said with a laugh. “It's definitely not my favorite activity, but you do what you have to do. But now that we've switched over, it's a lot better, a lot more comfortable."
According to Chris Wilson, Vice President, System Integration and Innovation at The University of Kansas Health System, they partnered with CRL (Clinical Reference Labs) to come up with a different method for testing.
“We designed a program to test, not only athletes, but also faculty staff and students across the KU campus using saliva,” Wilson said. “That broader program is underway now and has been underway for a couple of weeks.”
Wilson said the industry is changing rapidly and CRL received FDA approval only about three and a half weeks ago.
“They got approved for a home collection,” Wilson said. “What home collection really means is self-administration of the test.”
Not only is the test easier to administer and the swab isn’t pushed up the nose, they also get relatively fast results. One of those reasons is the method they are using called pooling.
“Pooling samples allows you to combine multiple samples into a single analysis in the lab. If that analysis is negative then those results are negative, if that analysis is positive, then we go back to the same collected samples and don't have to recollect. We run the samples in the positive pool individually to identify which of that pool was positive.
“That allows us to get through a much higher volume of samples more quickly and get results back to the players and their doctors in a quicker manner than we would typically see out in the market.”
The results are coming back faster, and the pooling is a big reason for that.
“It's typically 24-48 hours from when the lab gets the thousands of samples a day campus wide, which is quicker than most people are getting results,” Wilson said. “We're very proud of that. I am even more proud of the adaptability and infection prevention practices by the athletic training staff led by Brian Conway and the players and coaches that are using testing among a variety of strategies to keep the program safe during a pandemic.”
Hughes along with Stephon Robinson represented Kansas as a group of players who met with the Big 12. He was complimentary of the advice they have received during Covid-19 from Kansas Team Health to guide them through the pandemic.
Especially the new way they are being tested.
“Now we are all like okay, let’s go get tested,” he said.