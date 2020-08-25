JayhawkSlant - Kansas Team Health has helped athletes through the pandemic

A little over a year ago Jeff Long announced KU Athletics was partnering with Kansas Team Health to oversee the health of all athletes.

There was no way Long could predict a pandemic was arriving in the future, but the move has worked out well for Kansas athletics.

On the football side, the players have had all of their questions answered by the medical team representing Kansas Team Health. That has given them reassurance to move ahead playing football.

And possibly one of the biggest changes came from the way the athletes and staff get tested for Covid-19.

“I can tell you that we're thrilled with how our Kansas health professionals have changed testing,” Miles said. “We no longer test with the stick that goes down your nose. Now, it's fluid that you spit. We're making progress there. People don't look negatively towards that testing routine.”

Last week news came out a saliva test was approved by the FDA through the NBA and Yale. It is being touted as a less expensive and less evasive way to conduct testing.

But the Kansas athletes were already using a type of saliva test arranged by Kansas Team Health. They started using it three weeks ago and it has been a big hit with the players.

Kansas offensive lineman Chris Hughes said players don’t dread getting tested these days.

“I don't know if you experienced it, but that nose test is a different experience,” Hughes said with a laugh. “It's definitely not my favorite activity, but you do what you have to do. But now that we've switched over, it's a lot better, a lot more comfortable."