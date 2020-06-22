Kansas wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Emmett Jones got off to a fast start getting commitments in the 2021 class and now he’s looking ahead to 2022.

Jones was the first to offer Max Reese, a wide receiver out of Illinois. It was a move that helped out getting in with Reese early.

“It means a lot, because I always remember the first school that wanted to go out and take a chance,” he said. “That just means a lot being the first offer.”

Reese said the relationship with Kansas started because of a connection with his father. From there he was able to get in contact with Jones and it developed from that point.

At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, his size is something that caught the attention of the Jones, who is known as one of the better talent evaluators in the Big 12.

“He said he liked like my style of play and my size,” Reese said. “Being 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds as a sophomore he said there weren’t a lot of those out there.”