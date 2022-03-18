Kansas to face Creighton without Ryan Kalkbrenner

Fort Worth, Texas -- The news couldn’t have been much worse for Creighton, the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region. Ryan Kalkbrenner, the 7-foot-1, 256-pound center from Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis, Mo., went down with a season-ending injury in overtime of Thursday nights overtime victory over San Diego State inside Dickies Arena.

Before the injury, Kalkbrenner was averaging 13.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Additionally, he led the Bluejays with 89 blocked shots this season.

In what turned out to be the final game of the season for Kalkbrenner, he scored 16 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, and was credited with one steal in 40 minutes of action against San Diego State.

Late on Friday afternoon, KeyShawn Keazell talked about the loss of Kalkbrenner while addressing the media.

“Well, you know, it's kind of sad that he went down the way he did,” said Keazell. “But it's kind of, you know, what we've been doing all year, just figuring it out, you know, next man up. You know, we've been battling injuries and adversity all year.

“So, we've been figuring it out to this point, I feel like we're going to continue to do the same thing and just keep going,” he added.

While the news for Creighton was bad, it wasn’t as bad as originally thought, according to Greg McDermott. Initially, it was believed that Kalkbrenner went down with an ACL injury, but that wasn’t the case.

“Yeah -- excuse me. I'm losing my voice,” said McDermott. “The injury was not as significant as we first thought. I think we all thought it was ACL, and it is not. So, there's some damage there, but it's not going to require surgery. And a two to three-month recovery time. I wish it was two to three hours, but it's two to three months.

“You know, if there's a silver lining, the news we got this morning, I think, was uplifting to Ryan and his teammates that, you know, he'll be back on the court sometime this summer,” he added.

Creighton, without Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard, faces an extremely difficult task in facing No. 1 seed Kansas on Saturday afternoon. McDermott, on Friday afternoon, talked about the challenges of facing Kansas with a shorthanded roster.

“Yeah, I think we have to try and slow that transition game the best we can,” said McDermott. “And, you know, rebounding is going to be an important part of this. And then, let's face it, we have not shot the three-point shot well in the championship game in New York City and yesterday. We're going to have to make some of those. Because at times, we're going to have to play a smaller lineup. And there's an opportunity there to spread them out.

“And if you're going to spread them out, you got to make some threes,” he added. “We're going to have to knock some of those down tomorrow.”