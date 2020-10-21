JayhawkSlant - Kansas to Face Tennessee in SEC-Big 12 Challenge

Kansas will face Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Kansas holds a 4-1 all-time series advantage with Tennessee and the Jayhawks have won the last three meetings with the Volunteers. This will be the third-straight season the two teams have played with KU defeating UT, 87-82 in overtime, in the title game of the 2018 NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, and last year’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge, a 74-68 KU win in Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 25, 2020.

This is the eighth year for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and the sixth-straight in which all 10 games in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will take place in one day. The Big 12 holds a 4-1-2 record in the series. The Big 12 holds a 40-30 (.571) advantage in the Challenge games.

Kansas is 5-2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, having split with Florida in 2013-14 and 2014-15, as both teams claimed home victories. KU then swept a home-and-home series with Kentucky, claiming a 90-84 overtime in Allen Fieldhouse in 2016 and a 79-73 win in Lexington, Kentucky, in 2017. In 2018, Kansas defeated Texas A&M, 79-68, in Allen Fieldhouse and in 2019 lost at Kentucky, 71-63. Last year, Kansas defeated Tennessee in Allen Fieldhouse.

Dating back to 2007, Kansas is 8-4 in conference challenges (1-1 vs. Arizona, 2-0 vs. UCLA, 1-1 vs. Florida, 2-1 vs. Kentucky, 1-0 vs. Tennessee, 1-0 vs. Texas A&M, 0-1 vs. Villanova).

2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge –

Saturday, January 30

KANSAS at Tennessee

Auburn at Baylor

Iowa State at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at Kansas State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

TCU at Missouri

Texas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Florida at West Virginia