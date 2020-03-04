The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (26-3, 15-1 Big 12) will try to send seniors Udoka Azubuike and Isaiah Moss off right by clinching a share of the program’s 62nd regular-season conference when they host TCU (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) on Wednesday, March 4. Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Mark Neely (play-by-play) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.

#1/1 Kansas vs. TCU

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. (CT)

Where: Allen Fieldhouse

Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network

Watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Mark Neely (play-by-play) and Lance Blanks (analyst)

TIPOFF

Kansas will honor two senior student-athletes – Udoka Azubuike and Isaiah Moss – four student managers – Casey Cohen, Alex Lux-Bolivar, Danny Meyers and Lexi Price – March 4 on Senior Night against TCU.

Beginning in 1983-84, Kansas has won a mind boggling 36-consecutive home finales or “Senior Nights”.

A Kansas win would: 1. Clinch at least a share of the 2020 Big 12 regular-season title (KU’s 62nd overall and 19th Big 12); 2. Mark head coach Bill Self’s 500th win while at KU; 3. Give KU its 37th-consecutive Senior Night victory.

The KU-TCU contest features the top two scorers in the Big 12 – Devon Dotson of KU (18.2 ppg) and Desmond Bane of TCU (16.1 ppg). It also has the two leading shot blockers in the league – Kevin Samuel of TCU (2.8) and Udoka Azubuike of KU (2.6).

KU’s 13-game Big 12 winning streak is the most by a Kansas team since the 2009-10 Jayhawks won 13-straight.

KU is No. 1 in the NET rankings as of March 2 games. The Jayhawks’ strength of schedule is also No. 1. Kansas is one of only two schools (Baylor) with 11 Quadrant 1 wins, currently at 11-3 against Q1 opponents this season.Kansas ranks in the top-10 nationally in field goal percentage defense (third at 37.6%), scoring margin (sixth at +14.4), scoring defense (eighth at 60.5) and field goal percentage (10th at 48.5%).

Udoka Azubuike recorded his 1,000th-career point on Feb. 24 vs. Oklahoma State. He is the sixth Jayhawk to post 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 150 blocks in a career.

Sophomore Devon Dotson, one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, leads the Big 12 in scoring at 18.2 ppg. He is looking to become the fifth Jayhawk and the eighth underclassman to be the league’s top scorer.Dotson and Azubuike are members of watch lists for the Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award and Oscar Robertson Trophy, all given to the Player of the Year. Garrett is one of 10 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalists.

NOTES:

SENIOR SEND OFF

Kansas will recognize four student managers and two players at the 2020 home finale. Managers include Alex Lux-Bolivar (Boca Raton, Florida), Danny Meyers (Kansas City, Mo.), Lexi Price (Topeka, Kan.) and Casey Cohen (Scottsdale, Ariz.). Price and Cohen are co-head managers for 2019-20.

Players being honored include graduate transfer Isaiah Moss and senior Udoka Azubuike. Moss played three seasons at Iowa before transferring for his senior year at KU. He scored his 1,000th career point earlier this season. In Azubuike’s four seasons at Kansas, the Jayhawks won:

2016-17 – CBE Hall of Fame Classic; Big 12 regular-season

2017-18 – Miami HoopHall Invitational; Big 12 regular season; Big 12 Tournament; NCAA Tournament Midwest Region

2018-19 – NIT Season Tip-Off

2019-20 – Maui Invitational

THE KANSAS-TCU SERIES

Kansas is 19-2 all-time against TCU in a series which dates back to 1952 when the Jayhawks defeated the Horned Frogs, 68-64, on March 21 in the NCAA Midwest Regional at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas has won five straight and 15 of the last 16 meetings against the Horned Frogs dating back to Feb. 23, 2013.

TCU last defeated Kansas, 85-82, in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Big 12 Championship. Kansas leads the meetings in Lawrence, 8-0, including a 7-0 record in Allen Fieldhouse. As members of the Big 12, KU leads the series 15-2, including a 7-0 record in Lawrence. Kansas head coach Bill Self is 23-5 all-time against TCU, including 16-2 while at Kansas. TCU head coach Jamie Dixon is 1-7 versus Kansas.

SELF APPROACHING WIN NO. 500 AT KANSAS

Bill Self is one win shy from claiming his 500th as the head man of the Jayhawks, now with a record of 499-109 in his 17th season at KU. Self will look to become just the second coach in the program’s storied history to hit the milestone, joining Phog Allen, who tallied 590 wins during his 39 years in Lawrence.





Kansas Coaching Records

Coach, Seasons, W-L (%)

Phog Allen, 39, 590-219 (72.9)

Bill Self, 17, 499-109 (82.1)

Roy Williams, 15, 418-101 (80.5)

Ted Owens, 19, 348-182 (65.7)

Larry Brown, 5, 135-44 (75.4)

W.O. Hamilton, 10, 125-59 (67.9)

Dick Harp, 8, 121-82 (59.6)

James Naismith, 9, 55-60 (47.8)

ABOUT TCU

Located in Fort Worth, Texas, with an enrollment of 10,918, TCU is 16-13 overall and 7-9 in Big 12 play after its 75-72 win against No. 2 Baylor on Feb. 29. The Horned Frogs have won two of their last three games and three of their last five. TCU is coached by Jamie Dixon who is 84-54 in his fourth season at TCU and 412-177 in his 17th season overall. TCU is 1-8 in true road games this season.

TCU averages 65.6 points per game and has a plus-1.0 scoring margin. The Horned Frogs lead the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made at 8.4 per game and make 34.2 percent from beyond the arc attempting 24.5 per contest. TCU also leads the league in blocked shots at 4.97 per outing. TCU pulls down 35.4 rebounds per game and has a plus-2.1 rebound margin. The Horned Frogs also average 14.6 assists, which are second in the conference.

Senior guard Desmond Bane leads TCU in scoring at 16.1 points per contest, which is second in the Big 12 behind KU’s Devon Dotson (18.2). Bane also leads TCU with 111 assists, 45 steals and 80 3-pointers made. He leads the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made (2.8) and is second in 3-point field goal percentage at 42.6.

SERIES HISTORY:

vs. TCU: KU leads 19-2

Current Streak: Win 5

Longest KU Win Streak: Win 10 (2013-17)

Longest KU Losing Streak: 1, 2x

Last 10 Games: 9-1

In Lawrence: KU leads 8-0

In Fort Worth: KU leads 8-1

Neutral Sites: KU leads 3-1

Under Bill Self: KU leads 16-2

First Meeting: March 21, 1952 (W, 68-64)

Last Meeting: Feb. 8, 2020 (W, 60-46)

Largest Margin of Victory: 30 (95-65, 2/15/2014)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 7 (55-62, 2/6/2013)

UP NEXT:

The Jayhawks will close out the 2019-20 regular season when they journey to Lubbock, Texas to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, March 7. Tipoff from United Supermarkets Arena is slated for 1 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.

KU leads the all-time series with Texas Tech 36-6, which includes a 78-75 victory in Lawrence in this season’s first meeting. The Jayhawks are 14-5 against the Red Raiders in Lubbock.