Kevin McCullar's 34-point performance was the key for the Jayhawks after a sluggish first half had them trailing to Yale. They turned it around, and won the game 75-60

Yale got it going early with Danny Wolf, who scored four of the first six points for the Bulldogs as they had a 6-5 lead at the first media timeout.

Nicolas Timberlake was effective offensively as he was aggressive early in the first half. He scored twice, as both times came from him getting downhill. The Bulldogs continued to hold onto their early lead, as August Mahoney made a three to make it 15-11 and force Bill Self to call a timeout.

Timberlake continued to play well offensively, burying a transition three to bring it back within one and give him seven of 14 Kansas points. However, the Jayhawks were not getting much of anything else on that end. They were limiting the Bulldogs' production on offense though, keeping themselves in the game at 17-14.

After Timberlake's three, the Bulldogs scored the next 10 points to make it 25-14. Up to that point, Dickinson had just two points, while McCullar was sitting on three. They both doubled their totals immediately after Self called his second timeout.

When KJ Adams got a steal, McCullar followed up his contested miss at the rim to move his point total up to eight and force Yale's first timeout with 4:08 to go in the first half. The Bulldogs still lead 27-21.



The Jayhawks flipped a switch offensively to end the half as McCullar ended up with 14. Dajuan Harris also drained a three as Kansas brought itself within one at the break at 33-32.

Both teams came out evenly at the beginning of the first half as McCullar, Adams and Elmarko Jackson each scored two points. The Bulldogs had an answer for every basket though and held onto the one point lead throughout the start of the half.

The Jayhawks finally got the game knotted up when McCullar made a three from the corner. They took the lead when a fast break was executed by the trio of Jamari McDowell, Timberlake and Jackson gave up the ball to get Dickinson an open look at the basket. Yale called their second timeout trailing 43-42 with 11:30 to go.

Dickinson scored the next basket with a hook shot, followed by McCullar making his eighth straight free throw to start the game as Kansas went up 47-42.

Yale made another free throw, but Kansas wanted to pull away, as McCullar slammed home a dunk from an out of bounds set. He then scored two more as Adams grabbed an offensive rebound and dished it to him. The sequence put McCullar up to 25 points.

He was not done there however, as he netted another three. Timberlake wanted to join the party, and made his second three of the game to make it 57-47 Kansas. As Yale brought the ball up, Harris got a steal and was fouled hard going for the layup. It was ruled a flagrant one, and he made both free throws.

McCullar drained another three to put himself over 30 points on the night, and Kansas was rolling. Their confidence improved greatly, and it showed when Harris got another steal, as he threw a behind the back pass to Adams for a layup to go up 64-47.

The Jayhawks were in control the rest of the way, as Timberlake and McCullar each made another three to move their totals to 13 and 34 respectively. The Jayhawks used the shots to cruise toward the 75-60 victory.