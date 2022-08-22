Kansas transfer Ky Thomas lifting up the RB room

The Kansas running backs room is as deep as the position’s been in years. Four threats – Ky Thomas, Devin Neal, Sevion Morrison, and Daniel Hishaw Jr. – under the year two offense.

Adding Thomas and Morrison through the portal this offseason raised the competition in the backfield and clouded the discussion of where the Jayhawks’ rushing attack will go. KU offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki suggested rotating four backs if the offense allows.

“We’re still pushing to see what they're capable of and what their limitations are,” Kotelnicki said during fall camp.

“Because if their capabilities are incredibly high, that’s when you got four running backs out there at the same time. What the heck, if the box doesn’t change for the offensive line or the quarterback, we’re good.”

Leading Minnesota’s rushing effort last year, Thomas logged 166 carries for 824 yards, including six touchdowns. He’d average 5.0 yards per carry and haul in six passes for 44 yards along the way before entering the portal.

Joining the room at Kansas isn’t placing Thomas in a different environment competition-wise, but instead, a space where he can grow alongside his fellow backs.

“I was used to being in a room full of depth,” Thomas said. “This depth is different because we’re all younger. I was the youngest in that room (at Minnesota), but for us, for me to come here and be in the middle and older, it’s a lot different playing with people my age.”

Thomas’ introduction to the room adds a level of Big Ten experience that benefits and challenges a room’s understanding of the game. The redshirt sophomore agrees that practice is much more of an open forum when working with new blood.

“We all got different running styles,” Thomas said. “It’s easy for us to take bits and pieces from one another. It’s feeding off each other, asking questions on why we do certain stuff. I think that’s one thing that stands out.”