Kansas transfer Ky Thomas lifting up the RB room
The Kansas running backs room is as deep as the position’s been in years. Four threats – Ky Thomas, Devin Neal, Sevion Morrison, and Daniel Hishaw Jr. – under the year two offense.
Adding Thomas and Morrison through the portal this offseason raised the competition in the backfield and clouded the discussion of where the Jayhawks’ rushing attack will go. KU offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki suggested rotating four backs if the offense allows.
“We’re still pushing to see what they're capable of and what their limitations are,” Kotelnicki said during fall camp.
“Because if their capabilities are incredibly high, that’s when you got four running backs out there at the same time. What the heck, if the box doesn’t change for the offensive line or the quarterback, we’re good.”
Leading Minnesota’s rushing effort last year, Thomas logged 166 carries for 824 yards, including six touchdowns. He’d average 5.0 yards per carry and haul in six passes for 44 yards along the way before entering the portal.
Joining the room at Kansas isn’t placing Thomas in a different environment competition-wise, but instead, a space where he can grow alongside his fellow backs.
“I was used to being in a room full of depth,” Thomas said. “This depth is different because we’re all younger. I was the youngest in that room (at Minnesota), but for us, for me to come here and be in the middle and older, it’s a lot different playing with people my age.”
Thomas’ introduction to the room adds a level of Big Ten experience that benefits and challenges a room’s understanding of the game. The redshirt sophomore agrees that practice is much more of an open forum when working with new blood.
“We all got different running styles,” Thomas said. “It’s easy for us to take bits and pieces from one another. It’s feeding off each other, asking questions on why we do certain stuff. I think that’s one thing that stands out.”
Thomas wanted a change of scenery
Before Thomas even picked up the playbook, he was looking for a change of scenery.
“It was really weird thinking that I was getting recruited for a second time,” Thomas said.
“It was different this time around with Kansas because it was a whole new staff. My mindset when I entered the portal was that I knew I wanted to be closer to home. The family was traveling a long distance to go to the games and a lot of people I knew growing up couldn’t go to the games and would just be able to see it online or see me on TV, stuff like that. Just being able to play close to home in front of people, was a huge deal.”
Teammate and returning sophomore Devin Neal played a heavy role in Thomas’ recruitment to Lawrence. Neal knew Thomas was heading to KU two whole days before the coaching staff learned of Thomas’ decision.
Seeing the commitment Neal had to the program stood out to Thomas during his visit.
“Talking to (Neal) about the process that he’s seen, he’s never seen that change since he’s been here,” Thomas said. “Seeing that and talking to someone I can trust; it was easy for me to just go along.”
Right alongside Neal, Thomas credits his mother for supporting his decisions, including the one that brought him back home to Kansas.
“Growing up, she had multiple jobs, she’s someone who never complained,” Thomas said of his mother.
“There were times where she’d come home from work and didn’t feel like doing certain stuff, and she was still able to provide for us. I’d say my mom is someone who, growing up, I took a lot of things, now especially. As I’m growing up, noticing the stuff that she was doing and how she didn’t complain about nothing, it’s sunk in these past few years.”