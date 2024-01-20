West Virginia defeated Kansas 91-85 after shooting 12-of 21 from three, giving Kansas their third loss of the season. The Jayhawks had five players score in double figures, but it was not enough the way the Mountaineers were shooting the ball.

Once again, it was Johnny Furphy rising to the occasion early for Kansas, hitting three 3's in the early going to get the Jayhawks out to a 13-6 lead. However, after Kerr Kriisa and Seth Wilson made shots from deep, the game was deadlocked back at 15.

Kevin McCullar scored an old fashioned three-point play to unravel the deadlock, then KJ Adams dunked home his first points to make it 20-15.

Both teams were shooting the ball at a high rate early, as the Mountaineers had a 25-24 lead at the 10 minute mark of the first half.

Getting in on the action for Kansas next was Nicolas Timberlake. The Towson transfer scored the next five points for Kansas. His layup with 8:07 left in the first half broke a 27-27 tie as the game went to a media timeout.

West Virginia continued to shoot from deep at an unprecedented rate, starting nine out of 11 to start the game and taking a 37-33 lead.

That shooting opened up the rest of the floor for the Mountaineers, especially RaeQuan Battle, who moved his total up to 17 after two tightly contested 15-footers. His scoring barrage had them up 41-35.

Dickinson finished an and-one sequence to cut the deficit in half, but Nicolas Timberlake was the one who put Kansas in front, scoring or assisting on the next nine points for Kansas to go in front 47-43.

For West Virginia, it was Patrick Suemnick who scored his team's next six points to tie the game up at 49. After Dickinson scored inside with under five seconds to go in the half, Noah Farrakhan got downhill and drew a foul with 1.1 to go. He made both free throws, and the buzzer sounded, which was about the only thing that could stop either of the two teams from scoring.

The Jayhawks turned the ball over just twice during the first half, but three times to start the second half. West Virginia scored the first four points of the period and moved into a zone defensively. It was not until Dickinson drew a double team and Adams crashed to the basket for an easy dunk with 16:22 to go that Kansas scored in the second half.

There were 102 total points scored in the first half, but just six before the first media timeout in the second half.

Adams once again got loose for a dunk to tie it up at 55. After a steal from Dajuan Harris, McCullar finished a layup to put Kansas in front and force West Virginia to take their second timeout.

Both teams returned to shootout form after the timeout, going back-and-forth with the lead. Wilson made two second half 3's and had West Virginia up 67-64 before Hunter Dickinson scored in the post to cut it to one at the under 12 timeout with 10:30 to go.

The next two minutes saw West Virginia take a 72-68 lead after Suemnick saved an offensive rebound to battle, who made the jumper from deep to force head coach Bill Self to call timeout with 8:30 to go.

The Jayhawks went on a shooting drought that saw them make one of 12 three pointers while West Virginia kept it up from outside.

McCullar finally got the lid off the basket to cut the lead to three. After some more back-and-forth scoring, he scored in transition to cut the Mountaineer lead to one with 3:24 to go.

After a stop that included a block from Dickinson, KJ Adans hit the front end of a one-and-one to tie the game at 80, and the second one to take the lead. However, Suemnick scored on the other end to reclaim the lead.

The Jayhawks came up empty-handed on back to back possessions, leaving West Virginia with the ball and the lead. They got an offensive rebound with 38 seconds left and called their last timeout with 20 seconds on the shot clock to preserve their possession.

They drew up a play for a jumper that missed, but drew a foul on the rebound and made the first free throw. However, Quinn Slazinski grabbed his own miss on the second and forced Kansas to foul once again. He made both this time, moving the Mountaineer lead to four.

Furphy was fouled abruptly just a few seconds into the Kansas possession away from the ball. It resulted in him making both with 28 seconds left and Self calling a timeout to get his defense set up.

The Jayhawks had the Mountaineers in trouble, but Elmarko Jackson was dinged for a foul that Self did not agree with, sending Kriisa to the line where he made both.

Trailing by four, Kansas found McCullar in the corner, who made the jumper, but his toe was on the line, making it a two instead of a three.

West Virginia then had the ball with 11 seconds left up 87-85. Kansas fouled after just two seconds and sent West Virginia to the line once again. They made both, and Dickinson turned the ball over inbounding the ball. West Virginia made two more free throws to end the game 91-85, dropping Kansas to 3-2 in Big 12 Conference play.



