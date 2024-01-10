The Knights scored the first seven points of the game, including a thunderous slam from Jaylin Sellers, forcing a timeout from Bill Self early.

The Jayhawks responded with a 12-0 run of their own, as Johnny Furphy scored five points during the stretch off of the bench. The Jayhawks moved their lead up to 17-10 by way of a Parker Braun three-pointer. Timberlake had four first half points, leading to 14 bench points in the first half.

KJ Adams also had a solid first half, making all four of his field goals for eight points, leading the Jayhawks in the first period.

The Jayhawks moved their lead up to 16 and made former Duke standout and current UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins call his third timeout. The gamble paid off, as the Knights scored the next 10 points.

Kevin McCullar did not want those to be the last points of the half, as he made a buzzer-beating 18-footer to put Kansas back up eight at 37-29.

The Jayhawks could not solve the UCF zone defense as the Knights continued to cause havoc into the second half on that end. The game got within three as the only field goal Kansas scored before the first media timeout was an unconventional short corner jumper from Dajuan Harris.

At the under 16 timeout, the Jayhawks were holding onto a slim 40-36 lead.

The Knights took control of the game in the next four minutes, taking the lead 48-44. Jaylen Sellers made a three to bring them within one, and then a jumper to reclaim the lead. Shortly after, Darius Johnson buried a three to take the roof off of Addition Financial Arena and force a timeout from Bill Self. With 11:57 to go, UCF led 48-44, a 20 point turnaround.

The lead increased to six when Omar Payne scored inside. After a floater from Adams to move his total to 10, the Jayhawks got a 15-footer from Hunter Dickinson in the high post to bring the game back within three with 7:20 to go.

The Jayhawks got the lead back as Furphy finished in transition, but Johnson made yet another three to put the Knights back up. After another UCF basket, Self called a timeout.

Both teams struggled to score for the next few minutes until Adams found McCullar in the corner in transition, where he knocked down a shot to bring it to 57-56. The next possession, Harris was boxing out and forced his way to the line for a one-and-one with 3:22 to go to potentially tie or take the lead. He made the first, but missed the second to keep things level at 57.

Ibrahima Diallo scored with a fadeaway to reclaim the lead for UCF, followed by CJ Walker making two free throws to make it 61-57.

The next trip down for Kansas, Dickinson missed a wide open three. After both teams came up empty handed, Sellers went down and made a layup with 39 seconds to go to put the Knights up by six.

Dickinson made a three with 16.5 seconds to go and keep the Jayhawks alive, but Johnson made his free throws to put the game away, as UCF won 65-60.











