Kansas put on a clinic in the first half of their 86-67 win over Texas on Saturday scoring 45 points with just one made shot from behind the arc. Hunter Dickinson was the leading scorer with 20 points, as all five Kansas starters reached 10 points.

The Jayhawks got out to an 8-2 lead, but the Longhorns came back with an 8-0 run to nab their first lead of the game. They made three shots from deep before the first media timeout, but the Jayhawks managed to go into it leading 14-13 after it took until the 11:57 mark to get there.

After both teams traded buckets, Kansas went on a 12-0 run that was headlines by Nicolas Timberlake, who made a three and slammed home an alley-oop through contact to bring the sellout crowd at Allen Fieldhouse to their feet.

Also having a good first half was Hunter Dickinson who was tied with Timberlake with eight points as Kansas was up 28-15. The other three starters had four points each.

The Jayhawks continued to play well offensively, as KJ Adams had a burst that saw him become the first player to enter double figures. The bench also got involved as Parker Braun scored through a foul and Jamari McDowell got a steal that ended with him making two free throws to make it 40-21.

The Jayhawks moved their lead up to 20 when Elmarko Jackson passed it behind his back to Dickinson inside for a score. That was the last field goal of the half as the Jayhawks took a 45-25 lead into the break.

The Jayhawks did all of that with just one three-pointer and without Kevin McCullar.

Kansas descended from Cloud 9 to begin the second half, turning the ball over six times in the first four minutes. Texas brought the game back within 13 after Ithiel Horton made a three.

The Jayhawks returned to form shortly after as Dickinson scored a couple of easy baskets inside. He then assisted McDowell who buried just the second three of the game for Kansas.

Texas head coach Rodney Terry was forced to call timeout when Dajuan Harris made a floater and then followed it with a perfect pass to Adams in transition to put his team up 62-40.

Harris was the one to bring the Kansas lead up to 24 with 8:41 to go after he got a steal and score. The play came after Furphy had made his first three-point attempt of the game.

Dickinson eclipsed the 20 point mark with 7:01 to go with a free throw to make it 72-50.

The game was going quietly into the night as Kansas was closing it out, but a small dust up occurred after Max Abams fouled Timberlake on his way up for a transition layup. Dickinson gave Abams a small shove to move him away from Timberlake, and that was the extent of the issue. Timberlake made both free throws to make it 83-64, and the Jayhawks dribbled out the clock on their way to the 86-67 win.