For the first time since 2015, No. 2 Kansas (11-1) and Wichita State (8-4) will meet on the hardwood on Saturday afternoon inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. On March 22, 2015, the Shockers defeated the Jayhawks, 78-65, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Neb.

On Saturday afternoon, Kansas will take the court riding a seven-game winning streak, while Wichita State dropped its last game to Kansas State, 69-60.

Talking with the media on Thursday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self said there’s plenty to like about this current Wichita State team.

“Wichita State’s bigs are good,” said Self. “They’ve got an athletic group. They can make shots. They can run to the rim. They block shots, and finish above the rim. In a lot of ways their starting center reminds me of Doke, just from catching it and dunking it or blocking it.”

Kenny Pohto, the 6-foot-10, 243-pound forward from Stockholm, Sweden, averages 12 points and 8 rebounds per game, while Quincy Ballard, the 6-foot-11, 251-pound center from Syracuse, N.Y., averages 7.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Ballard enters the game with a team-high 28 blocks on the season, while Pohto has swatted six shots.

As talented as Wichita State’s big men are, the Shockers are just as talented in the backcourt. Colby Rogers (16.8), Xavier Bell (14.7), and Harlond Beverly (10.3) set the tone on the offensive side of the court for the Shockers.

Coming into the game, Rogers is shooting 42.2 percent (35-of-83) from behind the arc, Bell is shooting 33.3 percent (10-of-30) from downtown, and Beverly is shooting 25.9 percent (7-of-27) from three.

On paper, Saturday’s matchup should be a good one for Dajuan Harris, Jr., and Kevin McCullar, Jr.

“It’s going to be two guards averaging 31 (ppg),” said Self. “You’d think it could be a good matchup for Juan (Harris) and Kevin (McCullar), although I’m not sure how we’ll do it.

“It’ll be good matchups, bigs versus bigs, but (also) our guards versus four guards that are all pretty good,” he added.

While Harris and McCullar are established defenders, Self continues to see improvement in that area in Elmarko Jackson, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard from Marlton, N.J. In starting all 12 games this season, Jackson is averaging 5.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. He’ll enter the game on Saturday shooting 35.1 percent from the field, 25.0 percent from behind the arc, and 92.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Jackson, without question, has faced some struggles early on in the season. Self said he continues to see improvement in KU’s talented guard, but with the first semester over, Self expects several guys to start performing at a different level.

“I do think he’s gotten better defensively,” said Self. “We’ve talked about that. I think he has. I think he’s played better. I didn’t think (his performance against) Yale was as good as it was at Indiana. He is going to continue to get better. Nick (Timberlake) will, too, and Johnny (Furphy) will as well.

“First semester I guess is officially over,” he added. “It’s time for those guys to start delivering at a different level than we were earlier. Certainly, Elmarko should be the head of that (group) in doing that.”