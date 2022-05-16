Kansas will get a June visit from Guerlens Milfort

“The recruiting coordinator at our school was telling me a school wants to talk to me and liked my film and that’s when we first talked,” Milfort said. “We talked for a long time.”

One day Milfort got a call from a coach at his school that Panagos was interested in him.

When Panagos was most recently at Rutgers he got a head start recruiting defensive linemen for the 2023 class. One of those players is Guerlens Milfort from Lakeland, Florida.

Kansas defensive line coach Jim Panagos has built good connections in Florida during his time in coaching after stops at Minnesota, Temple, and Rutgers.

Panagos evaluated his film and did not take long to offer him a scholarship.

“He said that I can get off the ball very explosive and fast,” Milfort said. “And I was a physical run stopper.”

Since the first phone call Milfort and Panagos have built a good relationship. When Panagos arrived at Kansas he offered Milfort a scholarship since he was familiar with him.

“He's a good person,” he said. “He's kind of like a father figure. He has good insights on things. He’s a good leader and someone you should follow. He's very inspirational.”

Milfort has been working with Panagos on an official visit and plans to be in Lawrence in June. He has a head start talking with Pangos about the program and getting a virtual tour.

“He showed me around on the phone, so I'm expecting to see what I seen on the phone, but better in person,” he said. “I'm excited about that. I'm excited to see how it really looks in real life a lot. I didn't expect Kansas to be a place how he showed me. It looked great.”

This spring Milfort has been busy with track and weightlifting. He has competed in the state weightlifting competition the last few years and throws the shot and discus.

Last season Milfort had 78 tackles from his defensive line position and those numbers helped attract attention from college recruiters. He holds 19 scholarship offers and the list will likely grow.

After his official visit to Kansas, he plans to take one to Pitt.

“I’m looking for a place where I can basically call home,” he said. “Just a place where I feel comfortable. I will make a decision whenever the time feels right. If you asked me, probably after my fall ball, after we're done, or maybe early summer or late summer after all the visits. I really don’t know yet.”