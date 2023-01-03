The Jayhawks are hoping to continue to improve the defensive line and they are in line to get a visit from one of the top players in the transfer portal.

Daniel Grzesiak, a defensive end from Utah State, confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he will take a visit to Kansas this weekend.

Grzesiak has been working out his recruiting schedule over the last week and had two visits set before adding the Jayhawks to the list. Once he entered the portal, he quickly became one of the most highly recruited defensive ends.

“I have been talking with their d-line coach (Taiwo) Onatolu,” Grzesiak said. “He said they like how I can rush the passer standing up, in a stance, and how I can play the run.”

Last season at Utah State Grzesiak turned in impressive numbers according to Pro Football Focus scoring an 83.2 overall grade along with an 88.1 pass rushing score. He had 52 tackles to go along with 8.5 sacks and eight quarterback hurries.

He has been talking with Onatolu and looks forward to his visit where he can spend more time with the coaching staff.

“I just want to talk ball with them in person,” he said.

He has visits set to USC and Cincinnati and holds offers from Missouri, SMU, West Virginia, among others.

Grzesiak transferred to Utah State after playing at Nevada. He played his high school football at Los Angeles Crenshaw where he won the Defensive Lineman of the Year Award in the open division.

He will decide after he finishes his three visits over the next two weeks. Grzesiak will enroll somewhere in January and be on campus for spring football.

“I want to win, play a lot of snaps and produce,” he said.