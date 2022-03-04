Kansas will get a visit from quarterback Zane Flores

“He told me he is going down their junior day,” said Gretna head coach Mike Kayl. “He's looking forward to it. The whole recruiting thing is really picking up. He's looking forward to the experience and he’s been talking to the coaches. He likes what he's hearing from them and he’s pretty excited for the weekend.”

Zane Flores from Gretna, Neb., will make the drive south to watch the Texas basketball game and meet with the staff.

The Kansas coaches are set to host close to 20 visitors for their junior day event on Saturday and they will have one of their top quarterback prospects in attendance.

Flores has been getting a lot of interest from college coaches and earned offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Pittsburgh, and others.

Kayl said Flores has all the tools and ability to play at the Power Five level.

“He's the best quarterback as far as skill level that I've coached,” Kayl said. “He checks all the boxes. As far as making all the throws, great decision maker, and does a great job leading the team.

“But I think that one of the biggest attributes is for Zane is he is very humble, and he's very levelheaded. Which I really think helps him in key situations. He can handle the highs and lows of a big game.”

One of the other attributes that Flores possesses is his work ethic that has been big part in his development.

“He's a kid that is just constantly working,” Kayl said. “He's out throwing passes to his receivers just as much as they can get out to the field. There are hardly any days off for him. You wouldn't tell that with the success that he has, that it's something that's gone to his head. He just a humble kid. And he's just fun kid to be around.”

The Kansas coaches including Scott Fuchs and Jim Zebrowski have been in consistent communication with Flores and Kayl. This weekend he will get the opportunity to meet them and hear more about the Kansas program.

“I’ve talked with them and can see their interest in Zane,” Kayl said. “They are doing some nice things there (at KU) and are excited to have Zane come down and be a part of that. They really like his skillset. They pay attention to details, how good his feet are, the accuracy of his throws and all that.”





Updated List of Visitors

To see the latest list of visitors we have confirmed visit the updated thread March 5th Visitor List