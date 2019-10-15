Kansas is going to be facing a similar situation this Saturday when they make a return trip to the Lone Star State, this time to face Texas.

Two games ago the Jayhawks went down to Texas and caught TCU on top of their game. The Horned Frogs were coming off a disappointing loss the previous week to cross-town rival SMU.

Watching head coach Tom Herman’s press conference, it would be a safe bet he will have them ready to play after getting beat and pushed around by Oklahoma. The Sooners out-gained Texas by 200 yards and beat them physically, which the Longhorns pride themselves on.

“It was the first time that I can remember that we got out-physicaled on both sides of the ball, and that's not us,” Herman said. “I coach the coaches, and coaches will coach the kids and if there's anybody to be angry at, it's me. Obviously, I didn't do enough to get our guys to play at the level that they're capable of playing.”

Over the last couple weeks Herman admitted with injuries they weren’t as physical as they should have been in practice. He liked what he saw from his team on Sunday when they returned for practice after the loss to Oklahoma.

This week they are going back to basics.

“We are going live in practice tomorrow,” Herman said. “Again, we're so banged up defensively it was not a great decision on my part in retrospect to limit the tackling these last few weeks in practice. And it showed.

“We're going to have to find a way to keep our guys healthy but also get some quality reps because we need to improve in that area.”

Not once in the 24-minute press conference was Herman asked about playing Kansas. The Longhorns are a 22-point favorite and Herman even joked at one point reminding reporters they do play the Jayhawks this week.

While everyone wants to look back at the loss to Oklahoma, Herman has his sights set on moving forward to this Saturday against the Jayhawks.

“We have completely turned the page as a team and our sole focus as it should be, is to do everything within our power to beat Kansas,” Herman said.