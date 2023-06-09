The official visits for the 2024 class start this weekend and several recruits will be arriving in Lawrence today.

The Kansas coaches will host two highly recruited players on defense in Austin Alexander and Chima Chineke.

Alexander is a cornerback from Marian Catholic, who holds offers from several schools in the Big 10, Big 12 and ACC. This will be his first trip to Lawrence, and he is looking forward to spending time around the Kansas coaching staff.

“I'm looking forward to the atmosphere and the people,” Alexander said. “Is this a place I want to be living the next four years? Is this place I can wake up to? I want to be more around the people because I know the football team's great. I know Coach Peterson can develop me to go to the next level.”

Alexander plays cornerback and is being recruited by KU corners coach Jordan Peterson. He is the top-rated cornerback in Illinois according the latest state rankings.

“That's the main guy I talk to,” Alexander said. “We communicate well and on a daily basis. The relationship is great.”

When Alexander narrows his list and chooses his final destination, he said a lot of it will be based on the relationship with the coaches. That is a priority for him as he goes through recruiting.

“Stability in the coaching staff is big,” he said. “Because although I've been to a school, I kind of want to see if I like the coaches also and see how the coaches like me.”

Alexander said he plans to visit Purdue and Illinois after Kansas. He also said a trip to Indiana could be in play but has not set anything yet.

“I'm planning to commit after my officials,” Alexander said. “If not July, it would be August.”