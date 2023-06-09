Kansas will get visits from key targets Austin Alexander, Chima Chineke
The official visits for the 2024 class start this weekend and several recruits will be arriving in Lawrence today.
The Kansas coaches will host two highly recruited players on defense in Austin Alexander and Chima Chineke.
Alexander is a cornerback from Marian Catholic, who holds offers from several schools in the Big 10, Big 12 and ACC. This will be his first trip to Lawrence, and he is looking forward to spending time around the Kansas coaching staff.
“I'm looking forward to the atmosphere and the people,” Alexander said. “Is this a place I want to be living the next four years? Is this place I can wake up to? I want to be more around the people because I know the football team's great. I know Coach Peterson can develop me to go to the next level.”
Alexander plays cornerback and is being recruited by KU corners coach Jordan Peterson. He is the top-rated cornerback in Illinois according the latest state rankings.
“That's the main guy I talk to,” Alexander said. “We communicate well and on a daily basis. The relationship is great.”
When Alexander narrows his list and chooses his final destination, he said a lot of it will be based on the relationship with the coaches. That is a priority for him as he goes through recruiting.
“Stability in the coaching staff is big,” he said. “Because although I've been to a school, I kind of want to see if I like the coaches also and see how the coaches like me.”
Alexander said he plans to visit Purdue and Illinois after Kansas. He also said a trip to Indiana could be in play but has not set anything yet.
“I'm planning to commit after my officials,” Alexander said. “If not July, it would be August.”
Chineke grew up a KU fan
Chima Chineke has never been on campus but says Kansas has been a dream school of his since he was young.
He owns Kansas gear, and his family has always cheered for the Jayhawks.
“Kansas has been my dream school since I've been a little kid,” Chineke said. “Even though I've been in Texas, I've always loved the Kansas culture. Some of my family are Kansas fans, basketball wise and football wise, always loved the culture it brings. Rock Chalk, it's just amazing, honestly.”
Kansas defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos is recruiting Chineke. Panagos, who is the former Football Scoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year winner and Broyles Award nominee, has coached multiple players in the NFL.
“He's an awesome coach,” Chineke said. “He already sees a bright future ahead with the program and he sees me as sort of a guy he can really develop to go to the NFL. He already has a plan for me, and I really like that about him. He's a great coach.”
Panagos joined Lance Leipold’s staff before the 2022 season and helped guide the team to their first bowl appearance in 13 years. He has been selling Chineke on the improvement and trajectory of the program.
“He's told me obviously how well they can develop players and they've just overall bought in with the culture and everything,” he said. “It’s just a really good place to be and I'm excited to be there.”
Chineke visited Vanderbilt last weekend and after his trip to Lawrence will be at Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. He said a visit to Oregon State could be in the works but has not scheduled it.
“It's all a blessing to have these options,” he said. “I thank God for it every day. It's amazing. But obviously it's a little stressful because eventually you got to pick one. I’m looking for a great education first and foremost in the school, and then obviously just a great relationship with the coaches.”
He would like to make a commitment before the start of his senior year.
“I want to take as many visits as I can in June and then probably announce my top five, maybe six, around maybe beginning of July,” he said. “And then hopefully commit before my senior year, which is going to be about around beginning of August.”