Kansas will look to get back in the win column against Iona

No. 4/3 Kansas suffered its first loss of the season, an absolute shocker, to Dayton, 74-73, in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday afternoon. The Jayhawks, led by Ochai Agbaji (21), Christian Braun (17), and Remy Martin (17), had a 12-point lead in the second half and a three-point lead with one minute left in the game.

However, a last-second shot by Mustapha Amzil as the buzzer sounded sunk the Jayhawks in Orlando, Fla., and, in doing so, handed Kansas its first loss of the season.

“The way it went down at the end was just good fortune, bad fortune,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self after Kansas dropped its first game of the season on Friday. “They made the play and we didn’t. The guy made an unbelievable shot and CB (Christian Braun) defended it as well as you could defend it.

“It was an epic shot,” he added. “And they deserved it. It was a great basketball game. The bottom line is we didn’t execute when we needed to.”

Aside from Agbaji, Braun, and Martin, no other players scored more than five points for Kansas on Friday afternoon. David McCormack scored five points, pulled down five rebounds, and was credited with five steals against the Flyers. Joseph Yesufu also scored five points, while Zach Clemence added three points and Dajuan Harris and Mitch Lightfoot scored two points each for the Jayhawks.

In his second game back since returning from a four-game suspension, Jalen Wilson, in 23 minutes of action, scored one point and pulled down two rebounds against Dayton.

Leading by one point late in the game, Kansas attempted to get the ball to McCormack in the paint in hopes of increasing its lead over Dayton, but McCormack was called for an offensive foul, which opened the door for the Flyers to stun the Jayhawks late.

“We said that we were going to run a little play that we run, just to try to dunk him in and try to get him fouled, but we had one player kind of run to the wrong spot, so the play was dead,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “At the end, I think CB (Christian Braun) threw him the ball if I’m not mistaken and David tried to back his way down – I couldn’t tell if it was a charge or not.

“I guess he fell down,” he added. “It would be hard to take a charge and not fall down, but I don’t know if it's good or bad. Bottom line is we didn’t execute when we needed to. Defensively there at the end, we subbed and No. 11 (Malachi Smith) was going to drive right and he beat us right. David did come over and support and made a good block. After that, that was just good fortune.”



