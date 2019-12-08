Many felt this would be a recruiting battle the Jayhawks would have to sweat out all the way to signing day with the in-state schools making a strong push.

Prunty, who has the skills to play defensive back or wide receiver at the next level, is from Virginia. And right before his visit to Kansas he picked up an offer from Virginia.

Going into his visit to Kansas, Karon Prunty was planning to take one more visit the following weekend to Virginia Tech.

But Prunty delivered one the biggest, early surprises when he announced he committed to Kansas.

“It felt like home,” he said. “Everybody showed me love and I felt I needed to be a part of the program.”

Kansas cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson handled much of the recruiting. He made a trip to Virginia last week to do an in-home visit with the two-way standout.

“I like Coach Jackson,” Prunty said. “He’s cool, and he understands the process and what it’s like to go through it. He played in college and the NFL, so he knows what it takes to get to the next level. All the coaches were cool, and I like the way they run things. They put you in a good position to be great on and off the field.”

One of the best parts of the visit came when Prunty told the staff he wanted to be a Jayhawk and gave them his commitment. He was talking with Les Miles, Jackson and others in the room.

“It was really cool talking to Coach Miles,” Prunty said. “He already makes an impact towards me and it’s really cool to be coached by somebody that has coached the best of the best. He was really excited, and he jumped up and hugged me and after I made the decision.”

Prunty was scheduled to visit Virginia Tech for his last trip before signing day.

“I’m committed to Kansas and that’s all there is to it,” he said. “It feels like a relief. I don’t have to worry about people being in my ear anymore and it’s peaceful.”