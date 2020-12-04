JayhawkSlant - Karon Prunty shining in first season at Kansas

Karon Prunty made a fast impact in the defensive secondary. The true freshman from Virginia is among the Big 12 leaders in pass break-ups heading into the stretch run of the schedule.

Prunty, who is from Virginia, chose the Jayhawks and surprised some turning down offers from the in-state schools Virginia Tech and Virginia. Kansas cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson started recruiting Prunty early and had built a strong relationship with him by the time the others tried to get involved.

Head coach Les Miles also played a big part.

“This school (KU) really showed me the most love,” Prunty said. “The Virginia schools, they recruited me, but they recruited me late. They didn't really offer me what Kansas offered me, and I really love Coach Miles and Coach Jackson and the rest of the coaching staff. I feel like they're doing big things here, and I'm going to be a part of that.”

Prunty has been able to showcase his abilities playing as a true freshman and that was one of the lures to Kansas. He was asked if that played into his decision.

“Yes, it was, but I felt like if I had gone anywhere, I felt I had the confidence that I would play,” he said.

He has nine pass break-ups this season, which ranks second in the league. It also ranks among freshmen throughout the country. Going into the season he felt he had the ability to start right away.

“I had confidence that I was going to start this year,” Prunty said. “The older guys really helped me out, like Kyle Mayberry and Elijah Jones. They really fed me knowledge during fall camp and stuff, and that really helped me to start this year.”