JayhawkSlant - Karon Prunty shining in first season at Kansas

Karon Prunty shining in first season at Kansas
Karon Prunty made a fast impact in the defensive secondary. The true freshman from Virginia is among the Big 12 leaders in pass break-ups heading into the stretch run of the schedule.
Prunty, who is from Virginia, chose the Jayhawks and surprised some turning down offers from the in-state schools Virginia Tech and Virginia. Kansas cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson started recruiting Prunty early and had built a strong relationship with him by the time the others tried to get involved.
Head coach Les Miles also played a big part.
“This school (KU) really showed me the most love,” Prunty said. “The Virginia schools, they recruited me, but they recruited me late. They didn't really offer me what Kansas offered me, and I really love Coach Miles and Coach Jackson and the rest of the coaching staff. I feel like they're doing big things here, and I'm going to be a part of that.”
Prunty has been able to showcase his abilities playing as a true freshman and that was one of the lures to Kansas. He was asked if that played into his decision.
“Yes, it was, but I felt like if I had gone anywhere, I felt I had the confidence that I would play,” he said.
He has nine pass break-ups this season, which ranks second in the league. It also ranks among freshmen throughout the country. Going into the season he felt he had the ability to start right away.
“I had confidence that I was going to start this year,” Prunty said. “The older guys really helped me out, like Kyle Mayberry and Elijah Jones. They really fed me knowledge during fall camp and stuff, and that really helped me to start this year.”
In practice there are good match-ups every day between the true freshmen Prunty and Luke Grimm. They always say a corner is on an island and has to forget about bad plays and get ready for the next. Grimm said Prunty has that trait.
“We practice against each other every day, and I go up against him at least four or five times a day,” Grimm said. “It's like, you can't get into his head. He just has a reset button, no matter what, if he messes up. He resets to the next play and he makes a play, forgets about it and moves on. He's just mechanical. He knows what he's doing and he's confident in himself. That's what you got to do.”
Prunty said TCU didn’t try his side very often in the last game and welcomes the opportunity to get more chances.
“I take it as respect, but even though the ball isn’t coming my way, I still got to do my job as a cornerback,” he said.
Defending passes isn’t Prunty’s only strength. At 6-foot-1, 185 pounds he also plays with a physical style and isn’t afraid to make a tackle. He’s recorded 23 tackles which leads all Kansas corners and has one for a loss.
“My coach (Jackson) really preaches on tackling,” he said. “Besides the linebacker if they get it past them, we’ve got to make the tackle to prevent them from scoring. So, he really takes pride in tackling and stuff like that.”