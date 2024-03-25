Karson Cox, Charles White talk about official visits with Kansas
The official visit list has been building over the last few weeks and the Kansas coaching staff will host two players high on their recruiting board in June.
Karson Cox and Charles White confirmed they will take official visits to KU.
Cox, a running back from Oak Hills High in California, is one of the top running backs in the state. He has been talking with running backs coach Jonathan Wallace.
“Getting to know Coach Wallace is great,” Cox said. “We talked almost every day and the things that stand out about me are his positive attitude and dedication. He told me that he was a part of the staff when KU was at its lowest and stayed to the grind and now, they are rising up to the top.”
He holds several scholarship offers from Power Five programs and is setting official visits. He will visit Kansas the first weekend in June.
“I hope on my official to see the campus more in detail,” Cox said. “I have not taken an unofficial because the time I was in Kansas it was during dead period, so I drove around campus.”
Cox recently took a trip to the area with his best friend Diego Lopez committed to Avila University. The time he was in Kansas City it was an NCAA mandated dead period, so he could not meet with the coaches.
He will also visit Arizona State and Oklahoma State.
“The relationships that I am building is a big part of where I will end up choosing,” Cox said. “As well as the education system and where they are making me a priority. As of right now I am thinking of having a decision in July or beginning of August.”
Charles White sees the connection with KU and Michigan recruits
The Jayhawks are hoping to keep the Michigan pipeline going that has been established by linebackers coach Chris Simpson.
Simpson has ties to the Detroit area and the state. He has landed several players and that is something White has noticed.
The other plus is White plays linebacker and would be coached by Simpson.
“My relationship with Coach is amazing we talk to each other like we’ve known each other for years,” White said. “We speak business but also make jokes, so my relationship is good.”
He likes the fact other players have come from his area and has success at Kansas.
“I think it gives me an idea knowing guys from Michigan going there shows they have something going on,” White said.
White, who is the top-rated linebacker in Michigan, said he has four schools at the top his list that includes Kansas, Michigan State, Purdue and Boston College. He has official visits with KU, Michigan State and Boston College.
He will visit Michigan State on June 7 followed by Kansas. He wants to see Lawrence for the first time and use his visits to see how he would fit in each program.
“I’m looking forward to having a good time and seeing the campus and also around the area in the city,” he said about Kansas. “I’m looking for good energy and great relationship across the board and I look for how things operate, and I also want to know team goals.”