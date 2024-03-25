The official visit list has been building over the last few weeks and the Kansas coaching staff will host two players high on their recruiting board in June.

Karson Cox and Charles White confirmed they will take official visits to KU.

Cox, a running back from Oak Hills High in California, is one of the top running backs in the state. He has been talking with running backs coach Jonathan Wallace.

“Getting to know Coach Wallace is great,” Cox said. “We talked almost every day and the things that stand out about me are his positive attitude and dedication. He told me that he was a part of the staff when KU was at its lowest and stayed to the grind and now, they are rising up to the top.”

He holds several scholarship offers from Power Five programs and is setting official visits. He will visit Kansas the first weekend in June.

“I hope on my official to see the campus more in detail,” Cox said. “I have not taken an unofficial because the time I was in Kansas it was during dead period, so I drove around campus.”

Cox recently took a trip to the area with his best friend Diego Lopez committed to Avila University. The time he was in Kansas City it was an NCAA mandated dead period, so he could not meet with the coaches.

He will also visit Arizona State and Oklahoma State.

“The relationships that I am building is a big part of where I will end up choosing,” Cox said. “As well as the education system and where they are making me a priority. As of right now I am thinking of having a decision in July or beginning of August.”