JayhawkSlant - Karson Jones likes what he hears from KU coaches

Karson Jones likes what he hears from KU coaches
Kansas offensive line coach Lee Grimes is back in Texas recruiting offensive linemen. Grimes, who played at Texas A&M and has several connections in the state, has extended an offer to Karson Jones.
Jones said the Jayhawks knew about him because of a connection he has to a college coach that knows Grimes.
He has talked mainly with Grimes and has had a couple conversations with recruiting coordinator Josh Eargle.
“Coach Grimes is great,” Jones said. “He’s a great guy, a family man, and everything that he does is not all about football but it's more about the development of the player and the player as a man. That's what's really catching me, is that he's not focused just on football like a lot of other coaches are, that he just really cares about the person, and which is great.”
One aspect that has stood out to Jones is the family-type atmosphere he gets from talking to the Kansas coaches. He picked up on it early after talking with Grimes and Eargle.
“Coach Eargle is a great man also, and that it's just not all about football for him,” Jones said. “It's pretty much the same thing for him, he's all about family. A big thing for him is relationship with players. And as a recruit I just don't want to be looked at as just a football player. I want to be looked at as somebody they can help and develop in their lives. And that's what I like about these two men and really how it's really interesting about Kansas.”
The 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman from Frenship High, caught Grimes attention when he watched his film. The Kansas staff liked where he projects and how he can develop in the future.
“He said he liked the performance, but what really, really caught his eye, and what he really liked about me is he said that I'm a Bambi,” Jones said. “He said I have a lot of potential, which is really good to hear. And he knows that I've been working really, really hard on my craft and my technique and that he just kept telling me to do that.
“He said I will keep I developing, which he sees that I can do great things with my ability, and my size, and my quickness, and my feet and stuff like that. So that's really what he told me. And I was really, excited that he told me that.”
Offers have come in from Kansas and New Mexico and interest from Texas Tech, Baylor, Army, and Air Force. As Jones gets more into the recruiting, he will filter schools based on his checklist. He likes what he heard from Grimes and Eargle.
“What's important to me is a really disciplined, good football program,” he said. “I just want the culture to be good and not just all centered around football. But centered around, just like I said with the other coaches, just the development of the person and the football player, both in one. Just like how I think the two coaches are at (Kansas). That's why I'm pretty interested in Kansas.”