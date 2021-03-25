JayhawkSlant - Karson Jones likes what he hears from KU coaches

Kansas offensive line coach Lee Grimes is back in Texas recruiting offensive linemen. Grimes, who played at Texas A&M and has several connections in the state, has extended an offer to Karson Jones.

Jones said the Jayhawks knew about him because of a connection he has to a college coach that knows Grimes.

He has talked mainly with Grimes and has had a couple conversations with recruiting coordinator Josh Eargle.

“Coach Grimes is great,” Jones said. “He’s a great guy, a family man, and everything that he does is not all about football but it's more about the development of the player and the player as a man. That's what's really catching me, is that he's not focused just on football like a lot of other coaches are, that he just really cares about the person, and which is great.”

One aspect that has stood out to Jones is the family-type atmosphere he gets from talking to the Kansas coaches. He picked up on it early after talking with Grimes and Eargle.

“Coach Eargle is a great man also, and that it's just not all about football for him,” Jones said. “It's pretty much the same thing for him, he's all about family. A big thing for him is relationship with players. And as a recruit I just don't want to be looked at as just a football player. I want to be looked at as somebody they can help and develop in their lives. And that's what I like about these two men and really how it's really interesting about Kansas.”