Kenean Caldwell is looking forward for the transition to Kansas, and the defensive coaching staff has mutual feelings. Caldwell was the only, true defensive tackle to sign with the Jayhawks in the 2020 class.

He is getting to pack his bags and head to Lawrence over the weekend.

“I'm looking forward to going to work,” he said. “I'm just ready to play. Hopefully get this football season started the way we want it to. I’m ready to get back on the field and play again.”

Caldwell, a 6-foot-2, 300 pound defensive lineman will get a taste at a new position. The past couple years at Oak Grove High (La.), he has lined up on the outside, but his days at Kansas are likely to be in the middle.

“They’ve got me playing nose and that's where I feel more comfortable at,” he said. “But if they do want me to play a four, I would do that. Right now, they are most likely looking to me playing nose. I played that position some in high school, but it's going to be totally different now going to college. I'm just looking forward to it.”