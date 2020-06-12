Keanan Caldwell looking forward to Kansas, switch to nose tackle
Kenean Caldwell is looking forward for the transition to Kansas, and the defensive coaching staff has mutual feelings. Caldwell was the only, true defensive tackle to sign with the Jayhawks in the 2020 class.
He is getting to pack his bags and head to Lawrence over the weekend.
“I'm looking forward to going to work,” he said. “I'm just ready to play. Hopefully get this football season started the way we want it to. I’m ready to get back on the field and play again.”
Caldwell, a 6-foot-2, 300 pound defensive lineman will get a taste at a new position. The past couple years at Oak Grove High (La.), he has lined up on the outside, but his days at Kansas are likely to be in the middle.
“They’ve got me playing nose and that's where I feel more comfortable at,” he said. “But if they do want me to play a four, I would do that. Right now, they are most likely looking to me playing nose. I played that position some in high school, but it's going to be totally different now going to college. I'm just looking forward to it.”
Last year Caldwell led the defensive line and helped Oak Grove win the state championship. With the adjustment to moving over the center, he has been staying in constant contact with defensive line coach Kwahn Drake.
“That's my dude,” he said of Drake. “I'm ready to work with him, and I want him to help me reach my goals, becoming an NFL players, and becoming a better man in life.”
Over the last few months Caldwell has used his connections to work out and said he knows someone who owns a gym. During the Covid-19 pandemic he combined that with lifting at home to stay in shape.
“I constantly worked out to stay in shape and get ready for Kansas,” Caldwell said.
He said the recruits have all communicated with each other and have a strong bond. They are getting the lists for room assignments when they report. Caldwell said, “I will be rooming with some pretty cool dudes.”
One reason he chose Kansas was to help be part of a turn-around and build a program. That’s what he and the incoming recruits hope to establish under Les Miles.
“I'm just looking forward to helping Kansas get their first winning season in a while,” he said. “It’s been a long time since they had one in football, so I'm just ready. That's my main goal.”