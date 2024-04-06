“That bowl game was really fun,” Kubecka said. “I always watched that on TV and always dreamed about playing something like that. So having the opportunity to actually step out there and experience it was definitely a dream.”

The Jayhawks being bowl eligible made it so he was able to play one more game as a true freshman before entering his redshirt freshman season.

Perhaps the most important part of last season for Kubecka was getting the opportunity to play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. He appeared in four of the first five games of the season to start the year before it was decided that he would redshirt.

“Coming from the high school where I was at kind of helped me be a little used to those big games, but nothing prepares you for that atmosphere,” Kubecka said. “KU football was just different. I love it.”

Having a smaller role on a big stage is not anything new for Kubecka, who played his high school football at Westlake High School in Texas, one of the top 6A programs in the state. He was a part of two state championships before having a senior year that saw him go for 53 catches, nine touchdowns and 828 yards.

“Having the opportunity to kind of get some experience, whether that's special teams or a little bit of offensive snaps, it's definitely got me a little more experience for the spring going into next season, and I'm looking forward to it,” Kubecka said.

Keaton Kubecka did not record a stat during his true freshman season. But he still gained valuable experience playing in four regular season games and the bowl win over UNLV while he maintained his redshirt status. As spring practices are nearing a close, Kubecka’s experience he gained last year is paying in spring football.

Overall, the biggest adjustment for Kubecka was the pace of the game. He says that getting the opportunity to play in some meaningful action is helping him as he prepares for his first full year.

“The game speed is so much different than practice speed,” Kubecka said. “I mean, definitely, you always play it 100% practice or game. But I mean, just that atmosphere, how fast everyone is playing, how loose you are, it's a whole new set. So being out there and getting that chance, especially at Texas, stuff like that, practice feels so much slower, and you can definitely break it down and depict it a lot better."

The other factor working in Kubecka’s favor is that he is not afraid to ask questions or to get underneath someone’s wing.

“Keaton asks every question up under the sun about the plays, because here's the deal with him...he knows every position,” wide receivers coach Terrance Samuel said. “He's just one of those guys that he really has good insight, he has good questions, and like I said, it's showing because he's making plays.”

Kubecka mentioned that just one year of college showed him that there was still a lot to learn and he has taken on the challenge.

“Coach Samuel's a really smart coach,” Kubecka said. “I came in here thinking that I knew some stuff, well I did not know anything. “He taught me a lot, the older guys taught me a lot and I think I'm developing as a receiver a lot better.”

When the Kansas wide receivers come to mind, the trio of Quentin Skinner, Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold is where most of the attention goes to. Samuel praised those three for how much they care about what Kansas football looks like after they leave, and that all starts with Kubecka.

“Man, I love that kid,” Skinner said. “When he first came here, it was like, be a magnet to everything, every opportunity, inside football, outside football, like college is for people to get around, like, kind of explore yourself, find yourself. And then what he's doing with this game, he's been finding himself as a true player.”

A big reason for Kubecka redshirting was how well the guys at the top of the depth chart were doing.

“We have a bunch of older guys that are doing their thing, so we thought it'd be best to help me out for that year and give me a future here a little longer,” Kubecka said.

Even though he was not playing during the second half of the season, Skinner still took the time to help mentor Kubecka, saying that Kwamie Lassiter did the same thing for him.

“I was relating to him, like, with me, it was with Kwamie my freshman year, was like, ‘dude, come over to the house, come chill,’” Skinner said. “You'd rather be around people you're close with, you know what I'm saying?”

As the veteran wide receivers take their job of being an example seriously, Kubecka also takes learning as much as he can from them seriously.

“They definitely took me on like a younger brother,” Kubecka said. “They brought me in here, and they didn't hold back. They didn't want information for me not to have, so they gave it all, and I was like a sponge for it. So Luke gives me a little bit of his knowledge. LJ has a whole different set of knowledge for his skillset, and I'm just bringing it all in, so I feel like I have a piece of all of them when I play.”

Now that Kubecka is gaining more experience in the system, his intelligence is starting to catch everyone’s attention, as Samuel has seen him learn all of the wide receiver spots, which he prioritized a lot early in his career.

“Something I did take pride on a lot coming here that I think I've been pretty good at is the playbook,” Kubecka said. “I've learned all the positions pretty well.”

His dedication to the playbook and his willingness to listen to coaching from not only the staff but the older receivers as well is getting him ready for his moment.

While he may still have some time to wait before there are consistent opportunities for him, because he has taken the time to become comfortable, the moment should not be too big for him when it comes.

"What I learned a lot is when I think I don't play to my full potential, when I just play for fun and play free, it's a whole new ball game,” Kubecka said.