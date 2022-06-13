Keaton Kubecka set to decide soon, Brandon High will visit

Keaton Kubecka finished his official visit to Kansas and after talking with his family said he could announce his decision as early as Tuesday evening.

There are several schools on his list, but the Jayhawks could have helped themselves with his return visit to Kansas.

“Last time when I went, we skimmed over some basic parts,” Kubecka said. “They gave me the details I needed at beginning, but this time we really dove into every little thing. I got to know how NIL works there, the school part, the business school where I'm majoring in, the facilities, how it works, nutrition plans, everything they have to offer, and I really got just every piece of knowledge I can possibly have on the visit.”

Kubecka plays wide receiver at one of the elite high school programs in the nation Austin Westlake. He has built a strong relationship with wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel.

On the official visit he got to spend more time around head coach Lance Leipold.

“He's one of the best to do it,” Kubecka said of Leipold. “You look at what he did at Wisconsin-Whitewater and then what he did at Buffalo, and just changed the programs around, so he is a great coach.

“That program (KU) is in good hands. Something I saw when I was there is all the players, every single player trusts the coaches and all the coaches trust the players. That's something you need at a high caliber division one school.”

Kubecka said quarterback Ben Easters was his host.

“We went over to Ben's house at one point and then we went down to Mass Street,” he said. “That was really cool. It was really just the boys hanging out, and they were showing me a great time. I’ve really got a good relationship now with Ben, and it was really cool. I loved it.”

If the Jayhawks can land Kubecka it would give them one of the highest-rated receiver classes they have reeled in, in recent years. They picked up commitments over the weekend from Surahz Buncom and Jarred Sample.