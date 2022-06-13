Keaton Kubecka set to decide soon, Brandon High will visit
Keaton Kubecka finished his official visit to Kansas and after talking with his family said he could announce his decision as early as Tuesday evening.
There are several schools on his list, but the Jayhawks could have helped themselves with his return visit to Kansas.
“Last time when I went, we skimmed over some basic parts,” Kubecka said. “They gave me the details I needed at beginning, but this time we really dove into every little thing. I got to know how NIL works there, the school part, the business school where I'm majoring in, the facilities, how it works, nutrition plans, everything they have to offer, and I really got just every piece of knowledge I can possibly have on the visit.”
Kubecka plays wide receiver at one of the elite high school programs in the nation Austin Westlake. He has built a strong relationship with wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel.
On the official visit he got to spend more time around head coach Lance Leipold.
“He's one of the best to do it,” Kubecka said of Leipold. “You look at what he did at Wisconsin-Whitewater and then what he did at Buffalo, and just changed the programs around, so he is a great coach.
“That program (KU) is in good hands. Something I saw when I was there is all the players, every single player trusts the coaches and all the coaches trust the players. That's something you need at a high caliber division one school.”
Kubecka said quarterback Ben Easters was his host.
“We went over to Ben's house at one point and then we went down to Mass Street,” he said. “That was really cool. It was really just the boys hanging out, and they were showing me a great time. I’ve really got a good relationship now with Ben, and it was really cool. I loved it.”
If the Jayhawks can land Kubecka it would give them one of the highest-rated receiver classes they have reeled in, in recent years. They picked up commitments over the weekend from Surahz Buncom and Jarred Sample.
Brandon High will take an official this weekend
The skill position players from Texas will keep rolling into Lawrence. This weekend Brandon High, an all-district and all-county running back from Spring Grand Oaks will take an official visit.
High, 6-foot-1, 205 demonstrates ability to break tackles running with power and speed. Running backs Jonathan Wallace has been recruiting High since the beginning the year.
“Our relationship is good, and I’ve really gotten to know him,” High said. “He just keeps it real.”
Wallace liked the combination of speed and power and offered after evaluating his film.
“He told me he likes my style of play,” High said. “He likes how versatile I am.”
High has 16 division one offers and plans to take his official visit to Kansas this weekend.
“Really I want to see everything and see if it feels like home,” he said. “I want to see what the culture is like.”
High ran track running the 100m, 200m and 4X100. This summer he has been playing seven-on-seven and focusing on school. He plans to graduate in December.
He said Kansas, TCU, SMU, Louisiana, Colorado, Colorado State, UTSA and Grambling have been staying in contact the most.