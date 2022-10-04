Keaton Kubecka gave the Jayhawks his commitment over the summer after taking an official visit in June. Last weekend the wide receiver from Austin Westlake made his first trip back to Lawrence since his summer visit. Kubecka and several recruits were in attendance to see the Jayhawks move to 5-0 after beating Iowa State in front of a sellout crowd. “It was awesome,” he said. “I mean you could look left and right, see just everybody on their feet, cheering. The stadium was and they said over 46,000. That's pretty crazy. The cheering and the chants going on back and forth was really cool. Everybody was really tuned in to the game.”

Kubecka will make it two straight weekends with another visit for the TCU game

He was able to join several of his future teammates at the game. One was Kasen Weisman, a quarterback he hopes catch a lot of passes from in the future. “That was my first time meeting Kasen and I've met Taylor and Tony before,” he said. “It was good catching up with them. And then get a chance to hang out with Kasen. He’s a really cool dude and you could tell he's a great people's person. “Just getting up there to watch a football game with them, and kind of envision yourselves down there playing at KU next year.” Kubecka has been staying in contact with wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel and several members of the coaching staff. “We got a chance to sit with Coach Leipold before the game and reconnect with him,” Kubecka said. “It was just guys talking and hanging out. The coaches were pretty locked in for the game, so I didn't get to spend too much time with them, but it was just reconnecting with them. After the game, I got a chance to see them again.” Westlake is one of the top high school football programs in the country year-in and year-out. This season they are in the Top 15 in most polls. They are currently undefeated and the fact they play on a Thursday night will give Kubecka the opportunity to travel to Lawrence again for the second straight week. He plans to be at the ESPN GameDay event Saturday morning before Kansas plays TCU.

