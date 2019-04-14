“Coach Jones is my guy,” Miller said. “He has been recruiting me since he was at Texas Tech and we already had a strong bond. Being able to hang out with him and Dom Williams and Pooka, and all of the players was a blast. They all took care of me and it was a great environment.”

Miller already had a family feel from Jones. The KU wide receivers coach came from Texas Tech where he started to build a good relationship with Miller. They stay in consistent contact with each other.

“The coaches were great and the vibe around me made me feel at home,” he said. “They made me feel like family and that I’m part of the team.”

Miller, a 6-foot-5 receiver from The Colony, took his first official visit to Lawrence this weekend.

Keith Miller has a long-standing relationship with Kansas assistant Emmett Jones. He got a closer look at the KU program on his visit.

On Sunday Miller had the opportunity to visit one-on-one with Les Miles in his office. He knows the success Miles has had in his career and the players that have advanced their careers to the NFL.

“He’s a great head coach,” Miller said of Miles. “He has put players in the NFL like Tyrann Mathieu and Odell (Beckham). He was telling me he needs a wide receiver like me, and I could come in and get playing time. It was good being around him and his family and met his wife (Kathy). His family is great.”

Miller knows Dom Williams and they live close to each other. It was fitting that Williams was his host on the visit.

“I have known Dom for a long time,” Miller said. “We are from the same area in Frisco. He is like a brother to me, so he treated me like family along with the other players. It was a great environment to be around him.”

This was Miller’s first time to be on campus at Kansas. He’s heard a lot about the program from Jones and Williams, but he got to see everything up close. One thing that stood out to him was the living area for the players.

“We didn’t expect the dorms to be as nice as they were,” he said. “Those might be the nicest dorms ever. It reminded me of a nice apartment that you could buy. They were very nice places to live for the student-athletes.”

After leaving Kansas Miller likes the direction the Kansas program is heading.

“The atmosphere was great,” he said. “You can see a lot about the program and they’re going to have a great season this year. They might win the Big 12. They have the capability. They have a great coach to do it. The visit was a lot of fun.”

Last month Miller announced he would make his decision in late May. He doesn’t know if he will stick to that plan and it could change based on several factors that could play out.

“I don’t know right now,” Miller said on his May plans. “I’m going to play it by ear and see where I stand with other colleges. Some schools have told me they might be getting another wide receiver commitment. So, if they commit and there aren’t any more spots open, I could call it a day and make my decision earlier.”

Miller said he plans to visit Colorado and Utah but doesn’t have any dates set.