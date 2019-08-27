“When I visited Kansas, I really liked the atmosphere there,” Robinson said. “I just like the coaches, the college, and the facilities they have. The coaches really stood out to me. I liked how they welcomed me, and I just really like it out there.”

In July they got a visit from Kelan Robinson , another talented wide receiver in the 2021 class. Robinson left his unofficial visit with an offer from the Jayhawks and the staff made a strong impression on him.

The Kansas staff is already off to a quick start in the 2021 class at the wide receiver position. In July they landed a commitment from Majik Rector and would like to keep that Texas connection going.

There are a couple areas that have the Jayhawks sitting in a good spot for the South Grand Prairie prospect.

One of them is Emmett Jones, who has already helped land several top prospects from the area to Kansas.

“Coach Jones is a pretty cool coach,” Robinson said. “He wants to see people do good. Like with me, he told me how to work on my craft, told me what I need to work on, and stuff like that. Little stuff like that. He puts a lot of receivers in the league.”

The other connection Robinson has to the Jayhawks is his close friend Rector, who has already committed. The two have known each other for a long time.

“He (Rector) told me he likes the atmosphere and everything about KU,” Robinson said. “He likes the coaches, especially Coach Jones, and how the team is going to look. He believes the recruits they are getting can make Kansas a better team.”

Robinson and Rector played on the same team dating back to when they were five years old. Factoring in the relationship with Jones and Rector the Jayhawks have a couple factors playing in their favor.

But Robinson wants to make sure he is looking at all of his options, and won’t rush into making a decision. Iowa and SMU are two schools showing a lot of interest

“Right now, I'm just being patient with it,” he said. “I want to see what schools are really interested in me, and just take my time. I want to be humble, and focus on school, football, and my family. When I went to Kansas my mom really liked it there. So that's pretty important that she likes the school along with my family.”