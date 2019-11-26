The Jayhawks continue their fast start to the 2021 class on the offensive side of the ball. On Monday night the wide receiver group got stronger with the commitment of Kelan Robinson.

The South Grand Prairie prospect took to Twitter to announce his decision.

“Without all the hard work and dedication, I wouldn't be in this place right now,” Robinson said. “I want to thank my South Grand Prairie coaches and trainers for believing in me. All of this is a blessing but I have so much more work to do. With that being said, I am proud to announce I am committed to the University of Kansas.”

The Jayhawks had a head start on Robinson. Kansas wide receivers coach Emmett Jones got started early with him and he took an unofficial visit to Lawrence in the summer.

Shortly after the visit Robinson told Jayhawk Slant he liked what he saw.

“When I visited Kansas, I really liked the atmosphere there,” Robinson said. “I just like the coaches, the college, and the facilities they have. The coaches really stood out to me. I liked how they welcomed me, and I just really like it out there.”