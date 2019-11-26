Kelan Robinson keeps Kansas 2021 class off to good start
The Jayhawks continue their fast start to the 2021 class on the offensive side of the ball. On Monday night the wide receiver group got stronger with the commitment of Kelan Robinson.
The South Grand Prairie prospect took to Twitter to announce his decision.
“Without all the hard work and dedication, I wouldn't be in this place right now,” Robinson said. “I want to thank my South Grand Prairie coaches and trainers for believing in me. All of this is a blessing but I have so much more work to do. With that being said, I am proud to announce I am committed to the University of Kansas.”
The Jayhawks had a head start on Robinson. Kansas wide receivers coach Emmett Jones got started early with him and he took an unofficial visit to Lawrence in the summer.
Shortly after the visit Robinson told Jayhawk Slant he liked what he saw.
“When I visited Kansas, I really liked the atmosphere there,” Robinson said. “I just like the coaches, the college, and the facilities they have. The coaches really stood out to me. I liked how they welcomed me, and I just really like it out there.”
Jones was a big reason Robinson picked the Jayhawks. The Kansas assistant was the first to Power Five offer for Robinson and he has landed several wide receivers from Texas.
"Coach Jones is a pretty cool coach,” Robinson said. “He wants to see people do good. Like with me, he told me how to work on my craft, told me what I need to work on, and stuff like that. Little stuff like that. He puts a lot of receivers in the league.”
There is also another connection Robinson had to the Kansas program. A good friend of his Majik Rector gave the Jayhawks a commitment earlier in the summer.
Rector and Robinson played on the same football team when they were five years old.
"He (Rector) told me he likes the atmosphere and everything about KU,” Robinson said. “He likes the coaches, especially Coach Jones, and how the team is going to look. He believes the recruits they are getting can make Kansas a better team.”
At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds Robinson fits the mold of the taller wide receiver Jones has had success dating back to his days at Texas Tech and Kansas.
Robinson gives the Jayhawks a great start to their receiver recruiting for 2021 joining Rector and Jaddai Henry. They also have a commitment from 2021 quarterback Ben Easters.