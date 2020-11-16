JayhawkSlant - Kelan Robinson knows Kansas is still building program

Kelan Robinson knows Kansas is still building program
Kelan Robinson has been keeping his eye on the Kansas football program while his season is finally moving into high gear.
South Grand Prairie has now played six games after a slow start with the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It's been crazy to be honest, because most of our games have either been canceled or pushed back due to the virus,” he said. “So, it's just been kind of hard and difficult because I just really want to just have a normal senior season.”
Robinson, a 6-foot-3, 190 pound receiver is coming off one of his better games with over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns. After losing their first two district games, they have rebounded with a 4-2 record.
“The season has been real good to be honest,” Robinson said. “Right now, I have three touchdowns and just had my first 100-yard receiving game. I'm just staying blessed and working with my team day by day to get better and win the championship this year.”
During the season he has been staying in contact with Kansas wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones.
Jones built a relationship with Robinson during his sophomore year and after he averaged over 18 yards a catch as a junior the Jayhawks offered.
“I talk to Coach Jones about every day,” Robinson said. “He's a real coach. He will watch my game films and tell me what I need to work on. He sees the little things I need to work on. So, he talks to me and calls me up on that stuff. He's cool. Kansas is still growing day by day and I’m happy to be committed there.”
After his junior year he picked up offers from Kansas, Illinois, Duke, and Memphis among others. He has watched Kansas play a few games on television and knows they are in a re-building stage.
“Coach Jones has been straight forward with me and I know they are a young group,” he said. “They are still growing and have a quarterback that just turned 18. He's still growing day by day. The receivers and the offense are still growing.
“With Coach Miles and Coach Jones, they have two great coaches right there. I believe that they're going to have something just up their sleeves to continue building and continue growing.”