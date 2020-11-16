JayhawkSlant - Kelan Robinson knows Kansas is still building program

Kelan Robinson has been keeping his eye on the Kansas football program while his season is finally moving into high gear.

South Grand Prairie has now played six games after a slow start with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It's been crazy to be honest, because most of our games have either been canceled or pushed back due to the virus,” he said. “So, it's just been kind of hard and difficult because I just really want to just have a normal senior season.”

Robinson, a 6-foot-3, 190 pound receiver is coming off one of his better games with over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns. After losing their first two district games, they have rebounded with a 4-2 record.

“The season has been real good to be honest,” Robinson said. “Right now, I have three touchdowns and just had my first 100-yard receiving game. I'm just staying blessed and working with my team day by day to get better and win the championship this year.”

During the season he has been staying in contact with Kansas wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones.