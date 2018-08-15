“Jack's my guy,” Miles said. “I played against him and we’re from the same area. I remember playing against him in high school when he was a quarterback. I never imagined he would be my tight end. It's just funny how things work out.”

Both Kendrick and Luavasa would go the junior college route. Both came from the same conference in high school would wind up in Lawrence, Kansas.

Three years ago Miles Kendrick was leading Valley Christian as the starting quarterback. Another team in the West Valley Catholic League and crosstown rival Roridan High had a quarterback Jack Luavasa.

Luavasa has filled out since his high school days and grown into a tight end’s body. At 250 pounds he is still learning but is competing for a starting job.

“I think he's physical and great looking as far as build and stature,” Kendrick said of Luavasa. “He moves well and runs great routes. We have to give him some time to take in the offense. We've been going fast but what I've seen with him so far I think he's going be a great asset for us.”

Kendrick said they have other tight ends in the program who have looked good in fall camp. One thing that has stood out to Kendrick is the amount of play-makers he has seen at running back and wide receiver.

“I think Quan Hampton has had a great fall camp,” Kendrick said. “I would say when those pads come on he's really a football player. He's an undersized guy on the outside but he's physical making plays going up and getting balls.”

There are other receivers that have caught Kendrick’s attention as well.

“Stephon Robinson is just electric and he's a guy that can make big plays on top of the defense,” he said. “Booker and Kerr are reliable. They’ve all made big plays since the spring.”

Kendrick mentioned Pooka Williams who can line-up anywhere on the field and be a threat. There are enough players on the roster who the quarterbacks can get the ball to, now they have to work that into the system.

“We want to get Pooka on the perimeter and outside as much as possible,” Kendrick said. “We want to use everyone. We want to utilize every weapon and every advantage that we have on offense because I feel like we have those weapons. We have guys we can manipulate formations and schemes and get them opportunities to get the ball in space.”