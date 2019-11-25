At 6-foot-2, 305 pounds Caldwell’s future is likely playing on the inside. But for Oak Grove he plays defensive end.

“It really did feel good having Coach Drake around, watching me play, because it gave me a chance to actually show him what I could really do,” Caldwell said.

During the last bye week Kansas defensive line coach Kwahn Drake made the trip to Louisiana to watch Kenean Caldwell . The defensive lineman from Oak Grove used the opportunity to show Drake why he committed to KU.

“I've been playing defensive end, but I could play the defensive tackle position,” he said. “But mostly I've been playing defensive end.”

After his game he spoke with Drake on the phone.

“He got to the game early, so I talked to him on the phone later,” Caldwell said. “He said I played really good. He liked the way I moved, how I used my hands, how I use my hip flexibility, and my leadership.”

Caldwell committed to the Jayhawks after an unofficial visit to Kansas in June. He made the trip with his parents and committed shortly after he got back home.

Since that time he has stayed in consistent contact with Drake.

“I always talk to Coach Drake,” he said. “We have a tight relationship. We talk about football, we talk about school, and life in general.”

Oak Grove won their latest playoff game and Caldwell is hoping they have a strong post-season run in them. He is planning for a trip to the state title game and has set his official visit for Kansas in January.

His focus is on finishing out his senior year on a high note and when the time comes, he will be ready to ink with the Jayhawks.

“Signing with Kansas is going to be like a dream come true,” he said. “Being at my school with my parents side-by-side signing my letter of intent, and going to a perfect school like Kansas.”