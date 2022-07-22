Kenny Logan Jr. expecting defensive strides, talks about transfers
The Kansas team that finished last in the Big 12 in total defense may be in for some noticeable changes this season after hauling in eight defensive transfers and six commitments this offseason.
Second-year defensive coordinator Brian Borland will be tasked with bringing about noticeable improvement after using 2021 as a rough blueprint for what needs to be addressed on his side of the football.
Returning senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. – who led the Kansas secondary and Big 12 with 113 tackles last season – says the defensive corp is feeling themselves.
“We’re executing at a high level now,” Logan said. “The guys know will know what they’re doing. Last year, we were still taking the training wheels off, we were still learning each day. But now, we know what we’re doing, so we’re able to go out there and execute at a high level because we know what to expect.”
Transfer safeties Craig Young from Ohio State and Marvin Grant from Purdue are just a pair of names adding depth to the defense heading into the fall.
“It’s exciting to be around those guys,” Logan said of the new arrivals. “Those guys are hard at it, trying to get better. It’s great to have those guys in the room because they’re going to push you every day to get better and be better for the team.”
The new faces are giving Logan some new motivation during his true senior season. Going through workouts before Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Logan watched Young holding an incoming freshman accountable.
“It just shows the growth of our team,” Logan said. “It shows where we’re at in this program. I kind of backed (Young) up for what he was saying because that’s the level we are at right now. Everybody has to be at this standard.”
Young appeared in all 12 games at Ohio State last year, picking up nine solo tackles and a pick-six against Maryland.
Alongside Young, Logan sees Grant playing an important role in the secondary.
Grant recorded a career-high 53 solo tackles at Purdue in 2021 before entering the portal. Now a part of a rebuilding Kansas roster, Grant hasn’t gone unnoticed in the Jayhawks’ secondary.
Logan hadn’t been familiar with Grant before his transfer to Lawrence but has witnessed what the redshirt junior is capable of.
“I feel like he is going to add some versatility back there, he’s going to help us grow,” Logan said of what Grant could add to the defense.
Adding role models has helped Logan navigate the big picture of what needs to be done going forward at Kansas. And he did not shy away from discussing the program’s past at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington this past week.
The chemistry within the locker room has made a large leap, according to Logan.
“The bond between players is stronger,” Logan said. “With Coach (Les) Miles, it was okay, but with Coach Leipold, everything is stronger now.
“It’s being more pushed upon. We’re trying to do more. The coaching is being built, the structure is being built. You have great leaders who are instilling the structure. You have great players, who are not leaders, instilling the structure.”
Highlighting offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. as one of those “great players” building up the foundation at Kansas, Logan says he was glad to see his longtime teammate stay the course.
Bostick – who enrolled at KU in 2017 – will be playing in his sixth year at Kansas.
“He’s been through it all,” Logan said of Bostick. “He’s been through multiple coaching changes. And just to see the steps he’s taking so far is exciting. Earl is working at an all-time high. He’s more confident in himself. Coach Leipold and the other guys on the team have helped him grow in that aspect.”