Kenny Logan Jr. expecting defensive strides, talks about transfers

The Kansas team that finished last in the Big 12 in total defense may be in for some noticeable changes this season after hauling in eight defensive transfers and six commitments this offseason.

Second-year defensive coordinator Brian Borland will be tasked with bringing about noticeable improvement after using 2021 as a rough blueprint for what needs to be addressed on his side of the football.

Returning senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. – who led the Kansas secondary and Big 12 with 113 tackles last season – says the defensive corp is feeling themselves.

“We’re executing at a high level now,” Logan said. “The guys know will know what they’re doing. Last year, we were still taking the training wheels off, we were still learning each day. But now, we know what we’re doing, so we’re able to go out there and execute at a high level because we know what to expect.”

Transfer safeties Craig Young from Ohio State and Marvin Grant from Purdue are just a pair of names adding depth to the defense heading into the fall.

“It’s exciting to be around those guys,” Logan said of the new arrivals. “Those guys are hard at it, trying to get better. It’s great to have those guys in the room because they’re going to push you every day to get better and be better for the team.”