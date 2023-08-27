The past two seasons, Logan has led the team in tackles as a safety while still playing in the return game. He even recovered the essential onside kick that helped the Jayhawks force overtime in the Liberty Bowl.

Going back to 2019, safety Kenny Logan has always done what is best for Kansas football. As a true freshman, he was returning punts, kickoffs, and finding his way onto the field on defense. He finished his freshman year with 14 tackles while being the team’s main returner.

Among the leaders in tackles in the NCAA last season, the top 15 were all linebackers. Logan finished No. 61 in the nation last season. While the stats look good for Logan, he wants his impact to come in different ways this season.

“I would say this year that’s not my goal,” Logan said. “I want to get my hands on the ball more, but whatever my team needs I’m willing to do. Being able to lead the team in tackles for two years was definitely great, but now I’m trying to fall back from that position and get my hands on the ball more. I’m trying to lead the team in picks.”

Logan only nabbed two interceptions last season, but finds himself around the ball often. He has taken advantage of the different things that each of the top three returning wide receivers bring to the Jayhawk offense in practice. Facing the Jayhawk receivers in practice he believes makes him better.

“Everyone gives you a different type of flavor,” Logan said. “You’ve got to make sure you’re hitting on all cylinders when you’re guarding each of them. We just got to be ready for anything guarding these guys.”

The secondary is returning all of its starters from last year. As they’ve grown together and looked forward to taking the next step for the 2023 season, they have created a culture that helps keep themselves in check.

“In the meeting room, if we have a miscue on the defense and it’s in the secondary, everybody is taking ownership,” Logan said. “We do push-ups. We just make sure we’re keeping each other accountable for our actions.”

Logan also includes the linebackers among the experience that the Jayhawk defense is bringing back. He hopes that having everyone back will help the defense become more of a threat this season.

“As a back seven, we all come back,” Logan said. “We all played with each other for multiple years now, so I feel like we have a chance to go out there and be one of the best.”