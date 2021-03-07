JayhawkSlant - Kentucky, Big 12 powers focused on five-star Keyonte George

Keyonte George is ranked as the No. 6 player in the 2022 Rivals150. This makes him the No. 2 point guard, in the country, for his class. “I am hearing the most from a lot of Big 12 schools, Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, you know Coach Cal at Kentucky the most.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Texas Tech: “They have a great program. I went on my visit there last year when they played Kentucky. It is a college town; they love their basketball team there. Coach (Chris) Beard loves his players both on and off the court. Their fans, the coaches, they’re all intense. It is really a basketball town and that’s what's great about them over there. Texas: “They are doing really well right now. They have built a winning culture over there. Also, they are putting players in the league consistently, I look at that.” Kansas: “Coach (Bill) Self, you know, I heard he is crazy but there is no doubt he wants you to be good. I have a family friend playing there now, Jalen Wilson. I know Self is going to make you better, he is going to get you to the goal you want to be at.” Kentucky: “They are a winning program as well, I know they’re not doing well right now, but they have a winning culture. Coach (John) Calipari is going to coach you hard and he is going to get you where you want to be, push you to be your absolute best.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“I'll be looking for a program that cares about me on and off the court, but also one that will keep me accountable both on and off the court. I want to go to a program that has a winning culture, where no one hates on each other, the only goal is to win,” George said. “I don't think I'm going to make a public top five list or anything. Hopefully during AAU, you know, talk to all the schools and narrow a list down. Then talk with my family and all to find the right school for me, hopefully before next season.”

THE PRO POSSIBILITY