“It felt like home and I felt I could compete and play ball there,” Fisher said. “They are all about winning and they feel they can win with me. They felt I was all about winning too. All want to do is win and I felt we were all on the same page.”

Fisher was previously committed to in-state school Louisiana Tech before he took an unofficial visit to Lawrence last weekend. The Kansas coaches held a recruiting event on Saturday that was attended by several recruits.

The Jayhawks locked down a commitment from Kershawn Fisher on late Saturday night. Around midnight Fisher tweeted that he gave the Kansas staff his verbal commitment.

Kansas defensive line coach Kwahn Drake was the lead recruiter for Fisher who is from Slidell Northshore in Louisiana. Drake is also from Louisiana and the two formed a bond during the recruiting process.

“He’s the best and that’s one of the big reasons I really liked Kansas,” Fisher said. “He was always talking with me and talking me through everything. He’s very genuine about what he says. When he told me how something would go that’s how it went. I put my trust in him.”

Fisher said Drake was excited when he told him we committing to the Jayhawks.

“When I called Coach Drake and told him I wanted to commit he went crazy,” Fisher said.

The Jayhawks have now picked up two straight commitments on the defensive side of the ball after Duece Mayberry committed last week. At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds Fisher can project to different positions but said the coaches said he would be an outside linebacker.

“They told me I’m aggressive and I play fast,” he said. “They told me they like the way I hustle and make plays.”

Fisher admitted he didn’t know what to expect on his unofficial visit since he had never been to Kansas. After taking the trip he knew he was ready to be a Jayhawk. He also acknowledged the fact Kansas has recruited several players from Louisiana over the last few years.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but after the visit I know Kansas is where I want to be,” he said. “The school was impressive and they are about winning. They’re looking at people in Louisiana more. I like that and I feel like the players in Louisiana need to be looked at more. I knew that I would be very comfortable playing with people from Louisiana.”

The first team, all-district selection makes it eight total commitments for the Jayhawks and continues their early recruiting push. After Fisher’s commitment, Kansas is ranked 38th in the country in the Rivals.com national rankings.