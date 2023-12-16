After forcing Indiana to call timeout by bringing the game back within three, the Jayhawks had finally gained some traction in a tough road environment at Assembly Hall. Immediately after the timeout, however, head coach Bill Self was put in a tough position when Kevin McCullar picked up his fourth foul with 8:30 to go.

He elected to leave his graduate senior in the game, trusting him to be smart down the stretch. The roll of the dice paid off, as McCullar scored nine of the last 20 points for the Jayhawks, including a three that put Kansas in the lead for good, and the game-clinching free throws.

“I don't think when you get under three minutes, anybody thinks foul problems,” head coach Bill Self said. “I think everybody thinks let it go. And so I don't think offensively he played at all thinking that he was in foul trouble, but he was aggressive late.”

With the way the Jayhawks had finally broken through the barrier that was there from making it a one-possession game, McCullar knew that he needed to stay in the game and be smart about it.

“Coach trusts me to go out there and try to play smart,” McCullar said. “I put myself in tough decisions, reaching in, down in the paint a couple of times I shouldn't have. Even when I had three fouls, the last one I picked up, I probably should have just stayed and let Hunt wall up because he was playing great defense down there. But yeah, coach, just trust me to go out there and play smart.”

As McCullar stayed on the floor, the Jayhawks hung around, keeping the pressure of their experience on the young Indiana team. When the game was on the line, it was McCullar who stepped up by making the big shot to take a three-point lead with 3:29 to go.

“I didn't think he had a great game offensively until the game was actually on the line at game point,” Self said. “Then he makes a huge three and then he basically dominates the game offensively for us the last three minutes or whatever by driving the ball and getting to the line.”

Seeing that shot go through not only gave McCullar confidence, but it also helped his teammates have confidence in him. When it was time to make free throws at the end of the game, McCullar missed on his first chance at the line, but then made the next four to keep the Hoosiers away.

“Each time, even after the first miss, his teammates were looking for him to be the one to go to the line.”

“I told him to send us home,” Dajuan Harris said of the confidence he had in his teammate. “I trusted him. Everybody on our coaching staff, our bench trusts him. So we know he can make free throws and he stepped up like he's supposed to.”

“I mean, we trust Kev,” Hunter Dickinson said. “He's a big-time player and he's just well endowed down there. You hear me?”

McCullar knows that these kinds of games are a big learning experience, and he is glad that his experience showed late, and that he could lead by example for how to respond to the pressure of the big moments like they were in today.

“Early in the season, playing these games like this, especially on the road, is great for us knowing what's coming in the Big 12,” McCullar said. “It's no off nights in the Big 12, so these games like this, you're going to need them… especially for older guys that's been through it. And the younger guys built some confidence up.”



