Kevin McCullar enjoying his time at Kansas; Focused on the season

Following Brett Ballard’s camp at Eudora High School on Thursday, Kevin McCullar talked about his time at Kansas since making the move from Texas Tech.

“On Friday mornings, we get up before the suns up and get out there and get on the hill,” said Kevin McCullar. “We do some running and stuff, and team conditioning. It's team bonding in a way and it's fun. After that, we had a little pool day. We went to a pool that is right across from the football field, and we just went in the pool and had a good time.

“Our strength Coach (Ramsey Nijem), really, he pretty much set everything up and all just buy into it,” he added with a smile. “It was fun.”

McCullar, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard from San Antonio, Texas, arrived in Lawrence last month following an extremely successful run at Texas Tech. During the 2021-22 season, McCullar averaged 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He led Tech with 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. During that same season, he scored 17 points against Duke in the Sweet 16 after going for 14 points in the win versus Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament Second Round and 10 in the first round against Montana State.

McCullar recorded double figures scoring in 16 of 29 games played during the season, including scoring a career-high 24 points in a win against Grambling (11/12) and dropping 21 points on Arkansas State (12/14). He also posted one double-double, going for 14 points and 10 rebounds against Gonzaga (12/18) … Finished the year shooting 100-for-249 (40.2 percent) from the field and made 28 3-pointers.

McCullar had 89 assists, which was second on the team, and had 18 games with three or more assists, including a career-high seven assists against Alabama State in non-conference play and later a five-assist game against Kansas in the Big 12 Championship final.

During his final season in Lubbock, McCullar posted a steal in 19 of 24 games with a season-high three coming in games against Prairie View A&M, Alabama State, Baylor, Iowa State, and TCU.

McCullar, on Thursday afternoon, talked about his time in Lawrence so far.

“Every program is different,” said McCullar. “Everybody, you know, does different things. Here, at Kansas, the culture is great, it's like a family here, I’m loving it and I’m all bought into it.

“It (practice) has been good,” he added. “Just building the chemistry, on and off the court. We’re around McCarthy Hall, just hanging out with the guys. On the court, just getting up and down and just playing. Really, just figuring everybody’s play styles out and just building that chemistry.”

Coming off its second National Championship under Bill Self, Kansas will look to replace Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, David McCormack, Remy Martin, Mitch Lightfoot, and Jalen Coleman-Lands.



