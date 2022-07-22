Kevin McCullar enjoying his time at Kansas; Focused on the season
Following Brett Ballard’s camp at Eudora High School on Thursday, Kevin McCullar talked about his time at Kansas since making the move from Texas Tech.
“On Friday mornings, we get up before the suns up and get out there and get on the hill,” said Kevin McCullar. “We do some running and stuff, and team conditioning. It's team bonding in a way and it's fun. After that, we had a little pool day. We went to a pool that is right across from the football field, and we just went in the pool and had a good time.
“Our strength Coach (Ramsey Nijem), really, he pretty much set everything up and all just buy into it,” he added with a smile. “It was fun.”
McCullar, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard from San Antonio, Texas, arrived in Lawrence last month following an extremely successful run at Texas Tech. During the 2021-22 season, McCullar averaged 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He led Tech with 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. During that same season, he scored 17 points against Duke in the Sweet 16 after going for 14 points in the win versus Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament Second Round and 10 in the first round against Montana State.
McCullar recorded double figures scoring in 16 of 29 games played during the season, including scoring a career-high 24 points in a win against Grambling (11/12) and dropping 21 points on Arkansas State (12/14). He also posted one double-double, going for 14 points and 10 rebounds against Gonzaga (12/18) … Finished the year shooting 100-for-249 (40.2 percent) from the field and made 28 3-pointers.
McCullar had 89 assists, which was second on the team, and had 18 games with three or more assists, including a career-high seven assists against Alabama State in non-conference play and later a five-assist game against Kansas in the Big 12 Championship final.
During his final season in Lubbock, McCullar posted a steal in 19 of 24 games with a season-high three coming in games against Prairie View A&M, Alabama State, Baylor, Iowa State, and TCU.
McCullar, on Thursday afternoon, talked about his time in Lawrence so far.
“Every program is different,” said McCullar. “Everybody, you know, does different things. Here, at Kansas, the culture is great, it's like a family here, I’m loving it and I’m all bought into it.
“It (practice) has been good,” he added. “Just building the chemistry, on and off the court. We’re around McCarthy Hall, just hanging out with the guys. On the court, just getting up and down and just playing. Really, just figuring everybody’s play styles out and just building that chemistry.”
Coming off its second National Championship under Bill Self, Kansas will look to replace Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, David McCormack, Remy Martin, Mitch Lightfoot, and Jalen Coleman-Lands.
Bobby Pettiford, Joseph Yesufu, Dajuan Harris, Jr., Kyle Cuffe, Jr., Jalen Wilson, Charlie McCarthy, Michael Jankovich, Zach Clemence, Dillon Wilhite, KJ Adams, Jr., and Cam Martin all return from last season.
Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Wilder Evers, Ernest Udeh, Jr., and Zuby Ejiofor will get their first taste of college basketball this season, while McCullar is expected to play a major role after arriving from Texas Tech.
“The main thing that I’m working on is just knocking down open shots,” he said. “Pretty much, just being as versatile as I can, like always. I feel like that’s a big part of my game – just being able to touch every aspect of the game.
“Which helps make winning plays,” he added. “Being versatile on both ends of the floor, so just cleaning everything up like that and definitely knocking down open shots.
“We, guards, make a minimum of at least 250 threes a day,” he continued. “Just getting in the lab and putting in the time and investing yourself into the game. Coach Self, he installs confidence in his players, and that goes a long way.”
When looking to the 2022-23 season, there is a belief that Dajuan Harris, Jr., Jalen Wilson, and Kevin McCullar have three of the five spots in the starting rotation locked up.
Self has made it clear that Gradey Dick and MJ Rice will fight for a spot and both are expected to play significant minutes. The final spot in the rotation, at least early on, could very well be decided between Zach Clemence and Ernest Udeh, Jr.
McCullar, standing inside the Eudora High School gymnasium on Thursday, said the team isn't worried about what the starting rotation may or may night look like with the season still a handful of months away from getting started.
“Right now, we’re not worried about that,” he said. “We’re just out there playing and competing and getting ready to try and win back-to-back National Championships.”
Before leaving Eudora High School, McCullar spent a few minutes talking about Dick, Rice, Udeh, Jr., and Ejiofor.
“Gradey Dick and MJ are both great freshmen,” he said. “You know, I’m really close with both of them. I kind of feel like I’m in a big brother role to them, since I’ve been in college for a while now. Gradey -- his personality is the best. He’s so funny. He can really shoot the ball lights out. He’s an athletic player who causes havoc.
“MJ is really strong,” he added. “He can get downhill whenever, create for others a lot. In the pick and roll, he has great vision. On both ends of the court, he plays hard. Ernest (Udeh) and Zuby (Ejiofor) are rim protectors, catch lobs, and run the floor hard. They play their butts off every day in practice. They are getting better every day.”